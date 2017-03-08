News By Tag
Shelltag.com Offers Modern and Classic Leather Laptop Bag Collection
Shelltag.com - India's leading online leather fashion store comes with a brand new collection of designer leather laptop bags. The bags are a perfect blend of modern and classic style for the contemporary buyers.
There are only a few brands catering to the demand of leather laptop bag buyers. However, many brands claim to offer original leather bags, these all are not reliable. But one brand on which you can rely on blindly for top quality and originality of leather laptop bags is Shelltag.com. This brand is a pioneer in offering superior quality leather accessories for men, women, and kids across all age groups. The company was established with the aim to help online buyers get genuine leather products at the best prices in India.
This online leather fashion store has come up with a brand new collection of modern and classic leather laptop bags for both men and women. Made from the best quality raw materials, all the bags available at this store come with the assurance of long life. Buyers get plenty of choices of colors, sizes, designs and brands to buy the best bag.
The brand new collection offers a unique fusion of modern and classic leather laptop bags for the people on-the-move. To meet the demands of today's fast-moving world, the collection has an added comfort. Notable features of the new collection are:
• Modern styling
• Padded sections for enhanced safety of the device
• Smart sleeve slips
• Padded shoulder strap
• Carefully designed compartments for other essential items
• Combination of luxurious yet simple design
"Shelltag.com's new collection offers the most convenient laptop bag solutions to meet the need of contemporary professionals. This is a need based solution with organizational and designer features. With this collection, Shelltage.com has once again proved that the brand cares a lot for the needs of today's buyers," said CEO of Shelltag.com.
About Shelltag.com
Shelltag.com is India's only leather online store that offers designer and high-quality leather accessories, footwear, bags and other products. This is a one-stop store for genuine leather products for men, women, and kids. The store is known for its quality of products and seal of authenticity on the products it puts on its website for sale. Having a team of passionate leather lovers, Shelltag.com ensures that online buyers get complete value for their money. They make it possible by uploading products only after checking them for quality, durability and latest designs.
Visit http://www.shelltag.com website to know more about the brand and to explore the latest collection of designer leather laptop bags and many other leather products.
