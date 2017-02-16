 
Industry News





It's time to Revamp your wardrobe with the fall's most amazing collection by Shelltag!

The popular rage on the ramp that we continue to see season after season is leather. The whole shebang: leather jackets, leather skirts, leather pants, leather shorts, leather bottoms, leather bags.
 
 
GURGAON, India - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Leather every Season

The popular rage on the ramp that we continue to see season after season is leather. The whole shebang: leather jackets, leather skirts, leather pants, leather shorts, leather bottoms, leather bags. Shelltag has it all. We're all about leather real or faux. The international runways dictate contrasting dualities, teaming up sport and elegance, rustic and poetic looks, past reminiscences and futurist inspirations, rock and romanticism. Colors come in light, dark, natural, artificial, hot, cold duets.

We have always loved the leather jackets. It is very much a part of our needs as it has been a wardrobe staple for decades now. How can one get enough of leather anyway? Each season, we pull out the most amazing collection of practical and wearable leather jackets, leather boots, leather skirts in relaxed tones, like black, brown or navy.

We are excited to showcase the most amazing products and even more excited for you to be a part of it.

Because Summer is here and Yes you need new shoes!

It's time to make way to the simpler, bolder wardrobe and look forward to some of the most desirable menswear collection on Shelltag! Wing tips, Brogue, Oxford, Suede Chukka, Sneakers, Chelsea boots—we've got them all. So, invest in pairs and keep your feet protected from weather as you surely owe it to yourself to revamp you wardrobe.

One Bag is never enough.

This season we promise you the most innovative versions crafted entirely of supple leather and the next-level embellishments & prints here and there. The mini and maxi versions having long straps in bright colors are a huge hit

Rack up the strappy backpacks, cross body, envelope, sleek saddle shapes, half-moon & hobo bags with intricate yet simple detailing. Scroll down to shop a whole lot of vintage and the contemporary bags that shoppers are going crazy for.

For More details please visit our website - http://www.shelltag.com.

