Now Witness a huge collection of Over 20K Leather products with 100+Categories & 200+ Leather Brands

Do you love to introduce the Luxurious Leather ensemble in your wardrobe? Now make an impression with the latest array of Leather Fashion products on your very own Shelltag.com.
 
 
GURGAON, India - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Our quest lies in making you experience the excitement of shopping your favorite Leather products in the lap of Luxury with the essence of contemporary and classic designs. Look out for dazzling selection of over 20000 Leather products with 100 categories and 200 brands.

The existence of Leather becomes more charismatic with age and its low maintenance makes it even more appealing. Choices of Leather increases manifolds if you are adventurous and heroic as we try to inaugurate your dynamics periodically.

You deserve an Eternal Classic Leather

The ageless beauty of Leather cannot be resisted as it is unique & ubiquitous at the same time, it infuses an unconventional dose of fascination. Shelltag brings out the options for ageless style in Leather jackets, boots, bags and what not around Leather. So, Leather is back in a BIG WAY.

The Shopping Experience

We value YOU.

Shelltag lists down its shipping options, delivery charges, estimated time for delivery beforehand for your convenience. Now we give our customers additional choice in payment methods which are 100 % safe & secure.

We also aim to provide our customers the ABCs of the products including images to make a well-informed decision. Our benchmark is to give customers one stop shopping of Genuine Leather products with a convenient and smooth online storefront.Shelltag logistics and customer support team works relentlessly to get assortments delivered at the earliest and respond to any queries that the customers might have.

Our whole idea is to provide our customers with the best of online retail shopping experience with lowest possible prices for the most prominent brands in Leather. Our commitment to happy customers doesn't change irrelevant of the newest wrinkle in fashion or the ever-changing demands of new era customers, we continue to grow and evolve.

To know more about our products, please visit our website: http://www.shelltag.com.

Page Updated Last on: Feb 24, 2017
