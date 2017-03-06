News By Tag
Leather King Shelltag Announces New Summer Footwear Collection
India's leading online leather fashion store Shelltag announces its fresh arrival of summer footwear collection for men and women. The brand new designer collection includes everything from casual shoes to ballerinas and formals.
The brand celebrates the spirit of being fashionable with its fresh arrival of summer 2017 footwear collection. The latest collection features fresh shades, interesting graphics and appealing designs of casual shoes, ballerinas, boots, loafers, sandals etc. The Super stylish collection is sure to win hearts of fashion forward people who want nothing but the best.
Types of Footwear
The latest summer collection includes a complete range of designer footwear for men and women. New colors and unique patterns are the highlights of new Shelltag.com collection. From sandals to slippers, sports shoes, moccasins, casual shoes, flats, heels, ethnic and combo, everything has been updated as per the latest trends in the fashion world.
Construction of footwear
Shelltag.com offers fashionable shoes with exceptional designs and high-quality material. Every leather shoe pair available at this online leather store is crafted with utmost precision and advanced technology. The collection is a perfect blend of style, comfort, durability and craftsmanship.
On the occasion of summer collection launch, owner of Shelltag.com said, "This season the company is ahead of the game and has launched the fabulous collection. You will love the comfort your feet feel on wearing the gorgeous designs of our collection. They make the perfect footwear for any occasion from weddings to casual parties, a shopping spree, and office wear."
Every Shelltag's shoe design oozes class and eccentricity to ensure that fashion lovers dress up their feet in the most desirable and unique footwear. Quick and hassle-free doorstep delivery of the orders placed online is another bonus for the early buyers of the summer collection.
About Shelltag.com
Shelltag.com is a renowned leather fashion online store known for its craftsmanship and high-quality leather products for men, women, and kids. Having a team of passionate leather lovers and talented fashion designers, the company offers the best of leather items and ensures the same shopping experience that buyers get in a shop. Shelltag.com ensures a delightful shopping experience online with the user-friendly e-commerce store and all the required details for decision making. From leather bags to jackets, bottoms, casual shoes, boots and ballerinas, everything is available at this online leather fashion store.
Learn more about Shelltag.com and the designer collection by visiting the company website - http://www.shelltag.com
Contact
Shelltag Retail Pvt. Ltd.
***@shelltag.com
