Shelltag.com – India's No.1 Store to Buy 100% Genuine Leather Products Online
Shelltag.com is the best online store in India to buy designer and unique leather products. The store offers leather bags, accessories and footwear for men, women, and kids at a competitive prices.
The search of online buyers looking for 100% genuine leather products ends with Shelltag.com. Started with the only objective of offering the best quality leather products to the fashion buyers, the brand offers products with assurance seal. The online leather store having a huge collection of leather bags, footwear and other fashion accessories that offers you a hassel free web shopping experience anytime.
This online leather store offers an extensive range of handbags, wallets, belts, laptop bags, shoes, boots etc. for men, women, and kids. Offering products with easy return, exchange and refund policy, the brand puts products on display at the website only after checking them for the quality and originality.
Here are some of the features that make Shelltag.com the best online leather store in India:
Genuine
Leather products available at Shelltag.com are made from 100% genuine leather. The quality check team first inspects products for the originality and then puts the quality seal on them to ensure that online buyers get nothing but the best. From leather bags to shoes, boots, bellies, biker accessories, sandals, laptop sleeves and watch box, everything is sourced from reliable manufacturers.
Quality check
The brand not just focuses on its profits; rather, it pays more attention to customer satisfaction. There is a dedicated quality check team, who checks the quality of products available for sale on the website.
Best price guarantee
Shelltag.com is the only store that gives the best price guarantee for leather products. The company has direct links with the manufacturers, which help it remove the middleman cost and transfer the benefits to the buyers in terms of reduced prices.
Features of products available at Shelltag.com
Durable
We understand the value of money you invest in leather products. No one likes a product that costs a lot but starts to look old and worn out just in a few uses. At Shelltag.com, you can be sure about the durability of the products, due to the quality of material used in their manufacturing.
Large Catalogue
Shelltag has the largest catalogue of leather fashion products that fits the need of every shopper further making the online store a preferred place to buy genuine leather products online.
About Shelltag.com
Shelltag.com is India's largest online leather store. The brand has the largest catalog of leather products for every age group. The store help buyers finding the best leather products by offering unmatched quality products at one place. From vintage to chic and from surreal to the classic, every type of leather product is available at this store.
For More information please visit our website - http://www.shelltag.com
Contact
Shelltag Retail Pvt. Ltd.
***@shelltag.com
