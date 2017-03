Heartbeat: A Native American Musical Experience with Craig Harris

Join percussionist, educator, and author Craig Harris as he leads this exciting multimedia, participatory, and stereotype-defying celebration of Native American music. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Tuesday, April 11 from 7:00- 8:30 p.m.

-- Based on extensive research and interviews with more than one hundred influential musicians, producers, and record label owners, Heartbeat is an unprecedented celebration of Native North America's magnificent audio tapestry. Join percussionist, educator, and author Craig Harris as he leads this exciting multimedia, participatory, and stereotype-defying celebration of Native American music.Combining archival video and audio recordings, eye-opening storytelling, and collective music-making, this program spans from the "heartbeat" of powwow drums and the "warble" of wooden flutes to the electrifying sounds of Native infused rock, jazz, reggae, country music, blues, hip-hip, and electronic dance music.A passion for music has fueled Harris' journey. His music-oriented articles, reviews, and photographs have appeared in newspapers, magazines, and websites for more than four decades.A skilled percussionist, Harris has appeared in concert and/or on recordings with Rod MacDonald, C.J. Chenier, Jonathan Edwards, Greg Brown, Melanie, Rick Danko (The Band), and Merl Saunders. He currently plays with the Gaea Star Band, and co-hosts the weekly Gaea Crystal Radio Hour for the Dream Vision 7 Radio Network. Holding a masters' degree in education, Harris taught music in public and charter schools for a more than a quarter-century.Visit his website at: drumawaytheblues.comAll Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public.is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http:// www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.