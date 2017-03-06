News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Heartbeat: A Native American Musical Experience with Craig Harris
Join percussionist, educator, and author Craig Harris as he leads this exciting multimedia, participatory, and stereotype-defying celebration of Native American music. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Tuesday, April 11 from 7:00- 8:30 p.m.
Combining archival video and audio recordings, eye-opening storytelling, and collective music-making, this program spans from the "heartbeat" of powwow drums and the "warble" of wooden flutes to the electrifying sounds of Native infused rock, jazz, reggae, country music, blues, hip-hip, and electronic dance music.
A passion for music has fueled Harris' journey. His music-oriented articles, reviews, and photographs have appeared in newspapers, magazines, and websites for more than four decades.
A skilled percussionist, Harris has appeared in concert and/or on recordings with Rod MacDonald, C.J. Chenier, Jonathan Edwards, Greg Brown, Melanie, Rick Danko (The Band), and Merl Saunders. He currently plays with the Gaea Star Band, and co-hosts the weekly Gaea Crystal Radio Hour for the Dream Vision 7 Radio Network. Holding a masters' degree in education, Harris taught music in public and charter schools for a more than a quarter-century.
Visit his website at: drumawaytheblues.com
All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse