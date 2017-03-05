How to Be Funny and Develop a Sense of Humor Instantly!

Spread the Word

-- There have been times where someone feels the need to say something funny, but innocent; clever enough to show intelligence, without showing off; something funny but not a joke. What is needed in that moment is humor. Humor, is the perfect combination of wit, confidence, charm, and most of all, the right choice of words said at the right time. Instant Series Publications announces the release ofan audiotape from The Instant-Series. The Instant-Series offers plethora of tips on how to be funny, with chapters covering essential ingredients of humor.Humor, is defined as the ability to be funny, having a natural knack with expressions and words. When it comes to great conversations, funny people are experts. These individuals are often likeable, and usually get along with most people, making them the life of a party. Because a funny person always has a quick comeback, no matter what the situation is, it is hard to put that person down. A funny person, has a unique way of viewing things, making them different from others who hold the same views. In this audiotape, individuals will learn with just a few gestures or words, on how to change attitudes or minds, express complex ideas, or change a serious environment into an enjoyable one by using humor. After completion of the audiotape, the individual will learn how to find their niche in social settings, how to build intelligence and vocabulary, learning how to be humorous and when to add a pun in the conversation, and how to sound interesting. Incorporating humor into a high-pressure environment can trigger positive mental responses and allows people to overcome the daily stresses by boosting social interactions and making it easier to form stronger relationships.This audiotape describes different steps for different scenarios and is very specific in teaching the reader how to properly put together great jokes. There were also examples and exercises for the reader which are always helpful and shows how to be funny, how to apply humor to make life easier and more bearable and enjoyable in the long run. The author complies humor to a "Think outside of the box" formula, then applies this formula to categories of humor. It applies it to an easy form of humor where one makes fun of themselves when adding humor to a situation does not work. This audiotape sheds light on how anyone, whether extroverts or introverts, can follow simple steps on how to find the right amount of humor and apply it to every situation.is priced at $3.95 in audiotape, and $7.00 (978-1514151389)paperback at online booksellers or bookstores. It is also available as a Kindle-version from Amazon.Instant Series Publications, is a United States book publisher. Established in 2014, the company has produced several five-star rated books, specializing in titles that express the years of expertise in many subjects.