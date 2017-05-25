Demystifying Authentic Japanese Cuisine with Recipes Made Easy at Home!

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Cooking

* Japanese

* Technique Industry:

* Books Location:

* Wayne - Pennsylvania - US

End

-- Recently, interest in Japanese cuisine has grown exponentially in North America in the past fifteen years. More people are now appreciating the variety and complex flavors and textures of Japanese cuisine, as well as its emphasis on fresh, seasonal ingredients, and presentation. Japanese flavors, ingredients, and textures have been fused into dishes from a wide variety of other cuisines. However, what hasn't changed over the years are the foundations of Japanese cooking. Many people love Japanese cuisine, but very few know how to prepare it themselves. Cooking Japanese cuisine, doesn't have to require a lot of effort, guesswork, and multiple of cookbooks. Excel Cooking, announces the release ofthe newest book by Excel Cooking, from Create Space Independent Publishing series. This text, is the key to making delicious Japanese cuisine at home tonight. The author, provides the basic recipes and techniques, unlocking your ability to prepare authentic, delicious, Japanese meals to enjoy with family and friends without requiring huge investments in money and time to do so.Japanese food, is as much about the preparation and presentation as it is the food itself. A great deal of thought goes into every ingredient and item selected and served. Japanese chefs, consider many seasons and carefully select ingredients that are in their prime and with flavors that represents a special specific period. Once finished, the food is carefully plated and the finished product looks like a work of art. The author in Excel Cooking, demystifies Japanese cooking and embracing freshness and seasons. This text, turns the most complexed Japanese recipes, to simple, elegant, and effortless recipes, reflecting the author's approach to Japanese cooking. Simply written and featuring everyday ingredients, that can be found in local grocery stores. Sushi and curry rice will become part of a weekend meal, as will Miso Soup, Bento Boxes, Ramen, Unagi Don, Tempura, Natto, and Beef Sukiyaki.This book describes step-by step and in clear detail, the various techniques and methods of Japanese cooking, explanation of ingredients, and cultural aspects of Japanese cuisine, to guide the reader to master the preparation of each mouth-watering dish. This book, offers a wealth of insight for amateurs and experts alike. This perfect guide to Japanese cooking, is a must-have for anyone interested in Japanese cooking or culture.(ISBN-13: 978-1539074205)is priced $9.97 in paperback at online booksellers or bookstores. It is also available as a Kindle-version from Amazon.Excel Cooking Publishing, is a United States book publisher. Established in 2016, the company has produced a number is five-star rated books, specializing in titles that express the years of expertise in many subjects.