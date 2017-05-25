News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Demystifying Authentic Japanese Cuisine with Recipes Made Easy at Home!
Japanese food, is as much about the preparation and presentation as it is the food itself. A great deal of thought goes into every ingredient and item selected and served. Japanese chefs, consider many seasons and carefully select ingredients that are in their prime and with flavors that represents a special specific period. Once finished, the food is carefully plated and the finished product looks like a work of art. The author in Excel Cooking, demystifies Japanese cooking and embracing freshness and seasons. This text, turns the most complexed Japanese recipes, to simple, elegant, and effortless recipes, reflecting the author's approach to Japanese cooking. Simply written and featuring everyday ingredients, that can be found in local grocery stores. Sushi and curry rice will become part of a weekend meal, as will Miso Soup, Bento Boxes, Ramen, Unagi Don, Tempura, Natto, and Beef Sukiyaki.
This book describes step-by step and in clear detail, the various techniques and methods of Japanese cooking, explanation of ingredients, and cultural aspects of Japanese cuisine, to guide the reader to master the preparation of each mouth-watering dish. This book, offers a wealth of insight for amateurs and experts alike. This perfect guide to Japanese cooking, is a must-have for anyone interested in Japanese cooking or culture.
Excel Chinese Cooking: Get into the Art of Chinese Cooking (ISBN-13: 978-1539074205)
Excel Cooking Publishing, is a United States book publisher. Established in 2016, the company has produced a number is five-star rated books, specializing in titles that express the years of expertise in many subjects.
https://www.amazon.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse