Jump-Start Careers by Improving Analytical Thinking Skills!
Analytical thinking, is a foundational skill that involves breaking ideas down into their component parts. These skills involve drawing conclusions, deductive reasoning from applying and giving judgements to draw conclusions from a combination of assumptions and evidence. This book aims to help the reading into developing analytical thinking skills. Once analytical thinking skills are mastered, the ability to assess situations, make better decisions more accurately and be in a better position to persuade others to adopt one's point of view becomes easier. This text cracks the code on the logical structure of bad and good reasoning, examines which decisions are commonly based and outlines a variety of common fallacies as well as some of the psychological and rhetorical factors that can influence thinking. Meredith, incorporates a number of logical tips and thinking problems that can be used to hone the reader's logical thinking skills. Once completion of this book, the reader would be able to think clearly and streamline ideas to express them effectively, quickly organize ideas, goals, and thoughts, efficiently prepare articles, events, speeches, and plans, enhance cognitive experience, and grasp information quickly. The reader will be well-equipped with a thought-organizational tool, that will change the way they think. This book series builds up into complete brain and mind development training, that will help the reader to achieve their analytical thinking skills to their full potential.
Think Better Analytically:
Create Space Independent Publishing, is a United States book publisher. Established in 2000, the company has produced a number is five-star rated books, specializing in titles that express the years of expertise in many subjects.
