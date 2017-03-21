How to Make Friends and Keep Them Instantly!

Spread the Word

-- Friendships is a priceless gift, but good friends are hard to find. Gaining friends, seems like an overwhelming task where it requires making oneself appear attractive to new people, being mindful of the needs of others, and initiating conversations. N2K Publications announces the release of an audiotape. N2K Publications offers a plethora of tips on how to make someone step out of their comfort zone, in order for someone to effortless make new friends.Friendships have a huge impact on someone's happiness, by relieving stress, provide comfort and joy, prevent isolation and loneliness, and even strengthen overall health. Close friendships, do not just happen. Many people struggle to meet new people and develop quality connections. Whatever age or circumstances, it's never too late to make new friends, improve social life, and reconnect with old ones. In this audio tape, individuals will learn what are the best places to meet friends offline and online, making it easy to meet people who share the same interest. Individuals will learn how to make the first move when starting a conversation and keep it going and interesting.This audiotape describes different steps for different scenarios and is very specific in teaching the reader how certain gestures such as eye contact and smiling can increase chances of people being receptive to the reader's friendships. The reader will learn ways for people to like them, how to win people to their way of thinking, and how to change people's minds about the reader without triggering resentment. There are exercises and examples for the reader which are always helpful and shows how to be friendly, how to apply these tips to in order for friend-making to easier and enjoyable in the long run. The author compiles friendship to "The friendship factor", helping the reader unlock the secrets to what makes a friendship and providing tips not found elsewhere. This audiotape sheds light on how anyone, can follow simple steps on how to find their own niche to making friends anywhere and anytime.is priced at $3.95 in audiotape, and $7.00 (978-1514151389)paperback at online booksellers or bookstores. It is also available as a Kindle-version from Amazon.Instant Series Publications, is a United States book publisher. Established in 2014, the company has produced several five-star rated books, specializing in titles that express the years of expertise in many subjects.