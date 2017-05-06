Explore the New Journey of Cooking Authentic Chinese Cuisine!

Spread the Word

-- Authentic Chinese cuisine, is responsible for being the most alluring dishes in the world. However, creating these amazing dishes, may seem daunting and not talking about the westernized Chinese cuisine found in most Chinese cookbooks. It is the bold parings, vibrant aromas, and succulent flavors that define the true meaning of Chinese cuisine. Excel Cooking, announces the release ofthe newest book by Excel Cooking, from Create Space Independent Publishing series. In China, food brings people together, savoring the sweet aromas and warm connections that can be offered through authentic Chinese cooking. This series, opens a world of authentic Chinese cuisine, by creatively breaking down recipes, using basic techniques so that anyone can re-design authentic, complexed, and nuanced Chinese cuisine at home.Unlike other Chinese cookbooks, which organize their recipes either by course or region, Excel Cooking's approach to teaching will demystify Chinese cooking for the beginner with building-block techniques. Once the cook knows how to dry stir-fried chicken, the cook can then dry stir-fry shrimp, tofu, and any number of ingredients, building their skill set from there. In this book, the differences among various methods, such as the uniquely ying-yang frying, oil steeping, and pan-frying, and instructs which method is best for which ingredients for a delicious result. The recipes range from the simplest to complex such as: Baozi, Congee, Egg Tarts, Red Dragon's Beard Candy, and Tanghulu.This book offers high quality authentic Chinese family heirloom recipes, simplified instructions of basic cooking techniques, cooking tips and variations for hard to find ingredients, how to stock up on Chinese pantry essentials, equipment commonly required for proper recipe preparations. With this cookbook, the reader will find everything they need to cook home-style Chinese food from their own kitchen.(ISBN-13: 978-1539074205)is priced $9.97 in paperback at online booksellers or bookstores. It is also available as a Kindle-version from Amazon.Excel Cooking Publishing, is a United States book publisher. Established in 2016, the company has produced a number is five-star rated books, specializing in titles that express the years of expertise in many subjects.www.amazon.com/dp/B01LC4APSE/