News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Explore the New Journey of Cooking Authentic Chinese Cuisine!
Unlike other Chinese cookbooks, which organize their recipes either by course or region, Excel Cooking's approach to teaching will demystify Chinese cooking for the beginner with building-block techniques. Once the cook knows how to dry stir-fried chicken, the cook can then dry stir-fry shrimp, tofu, and any number of ingredients, building their skill set from there. In this book, the differences among various methods, such as the uniquely ying-yang frying, oil steeping, and pan-frying, and instructs which method is best for which ingredients for a delicious result. The recipes range from the simplest to complex such as: Baozi, Congee, Egg Tarts, Red Dragon's Beard Candy, and Tanghulu.
This book offers high quality authentic Chinese family heirloom recipes, simplified instructions of basic cooking techniques, cooking tips and variations for hard to find ingredients, how to stock up on Chinese pantry essentials, equipment commonly required for proper recipe preparations. With this cookbook, the reader will find everything they need to cook home-style Chinese food from their own kitchen.
Excel Chinese Cooking: Get into the Art of Chinese Cooking (ISBN-13: 978-1539074205)
Excel Cooking Publishing, is a United States book publisher. Established in 2016, the company has produced a number is five-star rated books, specializing in titles that express the years of expertise in many subjects.
www.amazon.com/
https://www.amazon.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse