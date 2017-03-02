 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Girl Scouts Brings Girls-Only Summer Camp Program Back to Hillsborough's Camp Agnes DeWitt

 
 
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- After a three year hiatus focused on rebuilding and revitalizing Camp Agnes DeWitt on Montgomery Road in Hillsborough, Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey is excited to again be offering day camp programs for girls in grades K-10 for the 2017 season.  "I'm thrilled to have an opportunity to bring this camp back to life as a place for girls to learn, play, make friends, and thrive," states new Camp Director Liz Nason.  "Camp DeWitt has a legacy of providing a high-quality outdoor experience for girls and I can't wait to be able to help a new generation of girls make great summer memories here.  As we say, camp life is the best life!"  Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey CEO Patricia Carroll agrees.  "We know how important Camp DeWitt is to our Girl Scouts and the many non-Girl Scout families who want their daughters to have a truly special summer experience.  Liz is a great addition who brings over 20 years of experience in day camp, and will have responsibility as Camp Director for Camp DeWitt in Hillsborough." Liz and her family recently relocated to New Jersey from the Washington DC area where she was Associate Executive Director for the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington. Liz strives to "dedicate herself to helping others and making sure the future children of our generation are safe, learn, and enjoy life while enrolled in her programs."

GSHNJ committed to rebuilding and revitalizing Camp DeWitt including construction of the new Activity Building, which will be the hub of camp life, where girls and their counselors can meet, play, and be creative. GSHNJ also worked with Comcast, who awarded a special grant to create a STEM center at DeWitt. Swimming, archery, a ropes course, zip-lining, hiking, horseback riding at Piedmont Stables, and STEM-centered programs are just some of the exciting offerings at camp this summer.  Camp DeWitt operates from July 5th to August 11th from 9am-4pm and pre- and post-care are offered.  All activity supplies, a T-shirt, daily snacks, and bus transportation are all included. Camper Programs typically run in week-long increments so girls can have a new experience each week and girls in grades 3 and older can even participate in camper overnights.

Families interested in learning more about Summer Camp at Camp DeWitt should plan on joining Liz on Saturday, April 1st from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at a special event hosted by Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey at Camp DeWitt, 605 Montgomery Rd, Hillsborough, NJ 08844,where they can get to know Liz, tour the camp facilities, make s'mores around a campfire, and learn all about our summer camp offerings.  Families who enroll will also receive a $25.00 discount per session per camper.

About Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey

Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey (GSHNJ) builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place by providing girls access to premier leadership programs and mentors throughout New Jersey.  GSHNJ provides leadership experiences to nearly 18,000 New Jersey girls each year.  For more information about the Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, please visit www.gshnj.org.

About Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Camps

Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey operates three American Camp Association Accredited Summer Camps: Residential Camp Lou Henry Hoover in Middleville, NJ, The OVAL Day Camp in Maplewood, NJ, and Camp Agnes DeWitt Day Camp in Hillsborough, NJ. For more information about our summer camp programs, please visit www.gshnj.org/camp or email summercamp@gshnj.org.
Source:Girl Scouts Heart of NJ
