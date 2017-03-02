News By Tag
Girl Scouts Brings Girls-Only Summer Camp Program Back to Hillsborough's Camp Agnes DeWitt
GSHNJ committed to rebuilding and revitalizing Camp DeWitt including construction of the new Activity Building, which will be the hub of camp life, where girls and their counselors can meet, play, and be creative. GSHNJ also worked with Comcast, who awarded a special grant to create a STEM center at DeWitt. Swimming, archery, a ropes course, zip-lining, hiking, horseback riding at Piedmont Stables, and STEM-centered programs are just some of the exciting offerings at camp this summer. Camp DeWitt operates from July 5th to August 11th from 9am-4pm and pre- and post-care are offered. All activity supplies, a T-shirt, daily snacks, and bus transportation are all included. Camper Programs typically run in week-long increments so girls can have a new experience each week and girls in grades 3 and older can even participate in camper overnights.
Families interested in learning more about Summer Camp at Camp DeWitt should plan on joining Liz on Saturday, April 1st from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at a special event hosted by Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey at Camp DeWitt, 605 Montgomery Rd, Hillsborough, NJ 08844,where they can get to know Liz, tour the camp facilities, make s'mores around a campfire, and learn all about our summer camp offerings. Families who enroll will also receive a $25.00 discount per session per camper.
About Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey (GSHNJ) builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place by providing girls access to premier leadership programs and mentors throughout New Jersey. GSHNJ provides leadership experiences to nearly 18,000 New Jersey girls each year. For more information about the Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, please visit www.gshnj.org.
About Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Camps
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey operates three American Camp Association Accredited Summer Camps: Residential Camp Lou Henry Hoover in Middleville, NJ, The OVAL Day Camp in Maplewood, NJ, and Camp Agnes DeWitt Day Camp in Hillsborough, NJ. For more information about our summer camp programs, please visit www.gshnj.org/
