News By Tag
* Girl Scouts
* Nasa
* Gshnj
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, Girl Scouts of the USA Announce New Program Reaching for the Stars
At the center of the collaboration are new Space Science badges for girls at every Girl Scout grade level. These badges, combined with GSUSA's larger suite of national STEM programming, provide a seamless pathway for girls to develop a lifetime love of the cosmos and its endless possibilities.
The badges range from Space Science Explorer, which introduces Daisies in kindergarten and first grade to the fundamentals of space science, to Space Science Master, which engages Ambassadors in grades 11–12 in their own explorations of space based on research that NASA scientists are conducting. Other badges include Space Science Adventurer (for Brownies), Space Science Investigator (for Juniors), Space Science Researcher (for Cadettes), and Space Science Expert (for Seniors).
Additionally, thanks to NASA's funding, this summer Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey and ninety Girl Scout councils across the United States received kits filled with materials that allow girls to explore space science and eclipse-related activities, leading up to the August 21, 2017 total Solar Eclipse. The kits include instructions for educational activities, such as using smartphones or digital cameras to "see" infrared light, using the sun to tell time, and building a solar oven.
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey will also host a solar eclipse viewing event at its Camp Agnes DeWitt in Hillsborough, NJ. Underscoring the national fascination with the eclipse, the event is fully scribed with girls from across the council who will be working on toward achieving the new GSUSA Space Science badges, which will be available in 2019.
Space Science Badge content and activities will be delivered to volunteers through the organization's national online Volunteer Toolkit, a "digital assistant" for troop leaders, volunteers, and parents. Volunteer Toolkit makes it easier to plan meetings and activities but also makes STEM programming more accessible and understandable for volunteers, reducing the intimidation some feel when guiding girls' STEM experiences.
The new Girl Scout programming builds girls' skills and encourages their interest in STEM and environmental conservation from an early age—areas girls are not typically encouraged to explore outside Girl Scouting—increasing their confidence in an all-girl, girl-led environment where they feel comfortable to try new things, take appropriate risks, and learn from failure.
GSUSA created select badges with contributions from notable organizations in the STEM and outdoor industries, such as GoldieBlox, WGBH/Design Squad, the Society of Women Engineers, the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, Code.org, and SciStarter.
"We are committed to normalizing girls' interest in STEM," said Jamie Kay Discher, GSHNJ Director of Mission Delivery. "The Space Science badge, along with all the new badges, help illustrate that girls can and should be excited about exploring the world around them. It's already known that girls who participate in girl-focused STEM programs become better problem-solvers, critical thinkers, and inspirational leaders which eventually leads them to jobs that are more influential, higher paid, and more successful. These new badges are one more facet of GSHNJ's evolving strategy of exposing girls to fun, dynamic STEM programming."
"We are incredibly grateful for the SETI Institute's partnership and the funding from NASA's Science Mission Directorate to make space-science learning even more accessible to girls," said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. "My experience as a Girl Scout prompted my love of all things STEM, and served as the foundation for my future career as a rocket scientist. It also empowered me with the leadership skills and confidence to excel within a male-dominated field. Now, through this collaboration, even more girls will have the opportunity to explore the exciting realm of space science, in the supportive and holistic environment that Girl Scouts provides."
According to the Girl Scout Research Institute study Generation STEM: What Girls Say about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (http://www.girlscouts.org/
Girl Scouts has long been committed to challenging stereotypes and providing girls of all ages with interactive and engaging programs that increase their interest in STEM. In fact, the Girl Scout Research Institute's The Girl Scout Impact Study (http://www.girlscouts.org/
"Girl Scouts, the SETI Institute, and NASA have a rich heritage of working together to give girls more opportunities to learn about space science, and we are excited to advance the cause," said the SETI Institute Director of Education Edna DeVore. "With the resilience, ingenuity, and courage Girl Scouts instills in girls, it's no surprise that many female astronauts in the United States are Girl Scout alumnae. We recognize today's girls are tomorrow's STEM leaders, and with the new badges and programming, Girl Scouts everywhere will have access to even more of these opportunities, building the next generation of women leaders in STEM that we so desperately need."
Along with the new badges and total solar eclipse events, GSUSA's collaboration with NASA and the SETI Institute supports leadership training in astronomy for Girl Scouts at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and the University of Arizona.
To join or volunteer, visit www.girlscouts.org/
###
We're Girl Scouts of the USA
We're 2.6 million strong—1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) ™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.
About Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey (GSHNJ) builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place by providing girls access to premier leadership programs and mentors throughout New Jersey. GSHNJ provides leadership experiences to nearly 18,000 New Jersey girls each year. For more information about the Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, please visit www.gshnj.org.
About the SETI Institute
Founded in 1984, the SETI Institute is a non-profit, multi-disciplinary research and education organization whose mission is to explore, understand, and explain the origin and nature of life in the universe. Our research encompasses the physical and biological sciences and leverages expertise in data analytics, machine learning and advanced signal detection technologies. The Institute is a distinguished research partner for industry, academia and government agencies, including NASA and NSF. To connect with the SETI Institute, visit www.seti.org.
About NASA
NASA leads the Nation on a great journey of discovery, seeking new knowledge and understanding of our Sun, Earth, solar system, and the universe. The NASA Science Mission Directorate (SMD) searches for answers across three overarching themes: Safeguarding and improving life on Earth, searching for life elsewhere, and discovering the secrets of the Universe. SMD's STEM Science Activation program advances STEM to improve U.S. scientific literacy through the leveraging of partners such as GSUSA and SETI.
"Reaching for the Stars: NASA Science for Girl Scouts" is based upon work supported by NASA Science under cooperative agreement No. NNX16AB90A. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Nation
Contact
Kristen Kraemer
***@gshnj.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse