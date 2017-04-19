News By Tag
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey to Have Second Annual Young Women of Vision Leadership Breakfast
The discussion will be moderated by Liliana Gil Valletta, CEO and CoFounder, CIEN+.The breakfast will also feature Vonda McPherson, Owner of Vonda's Kitchen & Caterer to Super Bowl XLIX; Julie Averbach, GSHNJ Gold Awardee, 2016 GSUSA Young Woman of Distinction, and author of Adventures From My World; among others.
"We are excited to continue the tradition of gathering successful young women to talk about leadership and how they have made an impact on their community," says Patricia Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey.
About Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey (GSHNJ) builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place by providing girls access to premier leadership programs and mentors throughout New Jersey. GSHNJ provides leadership experiences to nearly 18,000 New Jersey girls each year. For more information about Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, please visit www.gshnj.org.
About the Girl Scout Gold Award
Since 1916, Girl Scouts have been making meaningful, sustainable change in their community and around the world. The Girl Scout Gold Award – the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn – acknowledges the power behind each recipient's dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others.
Contact
Kristen Kraemer
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey
***@gshnj.org
