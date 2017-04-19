Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey to Have Second Annual Young Women of Vision Leadership Breakfast

Contact

-- Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey will be engaging in a critical discussion on women's leadership at the second annual Young Women of Vision Leadership Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Basking Ridge Country Club (185 Madisonville Road, Basking Ridge, NJ). The event will explore what leadership means, how Girl Scouts has shaped individual leadership styles, and celebrate the transformative work that is being done in the community through Girl Scout Gold Award Take Action projects.The discussion will be moderated by Liliana Gil Valletta, CEO and CoFounder, CIEN+.The breakfast will also feature Vonda McPherson, Owner of Vonda's Kitchen & Caterer to Super Bowl XLIX; Julie Averbach, GSHNJ Gold Awardee, 2016 GSUSA Young Woman of Distinction, and author of; among others."We are excited to continue the tradition of gathering successful young women to talk about leadership and how they have made an impact on their community," says Patricia Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey.For sponsorship and registration information:Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey (GSHNJ) builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place by providing girls access to premier leadership programs and mentors throughout New Jersey. GSHNJ provides leadership experiences to nearly 18,000 New Jersey girls each year. For more information about Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, please visit www.gshnj.org.Since 1916, Girl Scouts have been making meaningful, sustainable change in their community and around the world. The Girl Scout Gold Award – the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn – acknowledges the power behind each recipient's dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others.