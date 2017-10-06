News By Tag
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Hosts Annual Fall Family Fun Event at Camp Agnes Dewitt
After a three year hiatus focused on rebuilding and revitalizing Camp Agnes DeWitt, Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey was excited to again be offering day camp programs for girls in grades K-10 for the 2017 season. During the past year, renovations have been made to existing DeWitt Cabin, including air conditioning, and the tebin units, latrines, and the pool changing house have all been updated.
About Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey (GSHNJ) builds girls of courage, confidence wcj and character, who make the world a better place by providing girls access to premier leadership programs and mentors throughout New Jersey. GSHNJ provides leadership experiences to nearly 18,000 New Jersey girls each year. For more information about the Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, please visit www.gshnj.org.
About Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Camps
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey operates three American Camp Association Accredited Summer Camps: Residential Camp Lou Henry Hoover in Middleville, NJ, The OVAL Day Camp in Maplewood, NJ, and Camp Agnes DeWitt Day Camp in Hillsborough, NJ. For more information about our summer camp programs and camp rental opportunities, please visit www.gshnj.org/
