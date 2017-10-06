 
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Hosts Annual Fall Family Fun Event at Camp Agnes Dewitt

 
 
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey will be hosting their annual Fall Family Fun event at Camp Agnes DeWitt (605 Montgomery Road, Hillsborough, NJ 08844) on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. This event is open to anyone who would like to come and is sure to be fun for the whole family! This year's Fall Family Fun will include an exciting hayride around the campsite, various games of skill for prizes, arts and crafts, tables and booths, and more. There will also be light snacks and beverages for purchase. There is a five dollar entry fee and tickets will be available at the door.

After a three year hiatus focused on rebuilding and revitalizing Camp Agnes DeWitt, Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey was excited to again be offering day camp programs for girls in grades K-10 for the 2017 season. During the past year, renovations have been made to existing DeWitt Cabin, including air conditioning, and the tebin units, latrines, and the pool changing house have all been updated.

About Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey

Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey (GSHNJ) builds girls of courage, confidence wcj and character, who make the world a better place by providing girls access to premier leadership programs and mentors throughout New Jersey. GSHNJ provides leadership experiences to nearly 18,000 New Jersey girls each year. For more information about the Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, please visit www.gshnj.org.

About Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Camps

Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey operates three American Camp Association Accredited Summer Camps: Residential Camp Lou Henry Hoover in Middleville, NJ, The OVAL Day Camp in Maplewood, NJ, and Camp Agnes DeWitt Day Camp in Hillsborough, NJ. For more information about our summer camp programs and camp rental opportunities, please visit www.gshnj.org/camp or email summercamp@gshnj.org.
