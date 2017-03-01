News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Safe-T-Cover Releases Recorded Presentation
Now you can watch the recorded version of Safe-T-Cover's recent webinar on backflow preventer installation complete with question & answer session.
Over the last several years municipalities and water purveyors have been evolving their standards for backflow prevention valves on commercial facilities.
The evolving guidelines are increasingly conservative - assigning higher risk profiles to applications and requiring reduced pressure zone (RPZ) type backflow prevention assemblies (BPA) for more applications.
There are several contributing factors, including:
• Increased awareness of backflow situations through AMI data
• Growing attention to conservation and environmental concerns
• Awareness regarding potential cross connection risks with traditional double check assembly (DCA) type BPAs
Randy Holland, a consultant for Safe-T-Cover, presented this free Webinar on February 23rd at 2pm EST. This is the first Webinar we know of about backflow preventer installation, standard details, and best practices. You can watch the recorded video for free here: http://offers.safe-
Mr. Holland has been presenting to engineering firms and water purveyors across the country for four years on this and other related industry topics. Join him now to learn the backflow trends and waterworks best practices that have gotten him asked to speak at American Backflow Prevention Association chapters, American Society of Plumbing Engineers conferences and more.
About Safe-T-Cover: Safe-T-Cover, http://www.safe-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse