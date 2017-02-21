 
February 2017





Safe-T-Cover Announces Winners of Golden Enclosure Awards

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Safe-T-Cover would like to proudly announce the winners of the 2016 Golden Enclosure Awards. These awards signify outstanding achievement in sales growth, promotion, partnership and teamwork. The 2016 winners are as follows:

2016 Distributor of the Year - Hayes Pipe Supply, Inc.

Hayes Pipe is headquartered in Nashville, TN and has multiple branches throughout the Southeast. They specialize in the Waterworks industry and had tremendous growth and success selling Safe-T-Cover enclosures in 2016.

2016 Representative of the Year (% growth) - Edwards Platt & Deely

EPD is headquartered in NY and NJ and specialize in the plumbing, heating, waterworks and fire industries. They had an outstanding year with Safe-T-Cover and saw organic growth by changing municipal specifications and standard details.

2016 Representative of the Year ($ growth) - Mid America Marketing

Mid America is headquartered in Nashville, Memphis and Birmingham and specialize in plumbing, waterworks, fire and irrigation. They had an excellent year of sales growth and leveraged their market share in new territories with enforcement of above-ground backflow installations.

About Safe-T-Cover: Safe-T-Cover, http://www.safe-t-cover.com, helps engineers and municipalities protect important industrial equipment and water infrastructure. In addition to helping water purveyors develop standard details to simplify implementation of new approaches, our custom orientation and modular system mean that we are able to provide pricing, drawings and specs on custom enclosures within a couple days. By helping you design the perfect enclosure for your requirements, we'll help you save big over time.
