Safe-T-Cover Announces Winners of Golden Enclosure Awards
2016 Distributor of the Year - Hayes Pipe Supply, Inc.
Hayes Pipe is headquartered in Nashville, TN and has multiple branches throughout the Southeast. They specialize in the Waterworks industry and had tremendous growth and success selling Safe-T-Cover enclosures in 2016.
2016 Representative of the Year (% growth) - Edwards Platt & Deely
EPD is headquartered in NY and NJ and specialize in the plumbing, heating, waterworks and fire industries. They had an outstanding year with Safe-T-Cover and saw organic growth by changing municipal specifications and standard details.
2016 Representative of the Year ($ growth) - Mid America Marketing
Mid America is headquartered in Nashville, Memphis and Birmingham and specialize in plumbing, waterworks, fire and irrigation. They had an excellent year of sales growth and leveraged their market share in new territories with enforcement of above-ground backflow installations.
