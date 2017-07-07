Safe-T-Cover to Present to National Water Products & Services Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn.
- July 13, 2017
- PRLog
-- Cary Wiley of Safe-T-Cover will be presenting on waterworks, backflow installations and best practices to the water purveyors and engineers at the Summer National Water Products and Services Association. The presentation will take place on July 25th from 10:05am to 11:00am at the Legacy Ridge Country Club in Westminster, CO. This meeting will last through the afternoon with many water district representatives and manufacturers attending. Mr. Wiley frequently speaks on these topics at the request of water districts, engineering firms. We are happy to present on and lead discussions on the dangers of below ground and indoor backflow intallations, the benefits of Municipal and Engineering Standard Details, and the future of enclosure markets. Our goal at Safe-T-Cover is to keep you informed and up to date on the latest best practices for safe drinking water.
The National Water Products and Services Assocation's mission statement is to provide an unbiased, ethical ocmmunication network designed to share information among municipal water utilities regarding the testing, installation, and performance of water distribution-
related to materials, tools, and equipment. As well as to help substantiate manufacturer and vendor claims and assure material-based quality control for the safe, reliable, and dependable delivery of water.About Safe-T-Cover
: Safe-T-Cover, http://www.safe-t-cover.com
, helps engineers and municipalities protect important industrial equipment and water infrastructure. We're engineers by training and temperament and we come to work each day to help engineers create the ideal solution to their protection requirements. In addition to helping water purveyors develop standard details to simplify implementation of new approaches, our custom orientation, and modular system, mean that we are able to provide pricing, drawings and specs on custom enclosures within a couple days. And by helping you design the perfect enclosure for your requirements, we'll help you save big over time.