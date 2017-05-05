 
News By Tag
* Civil Engineering
* Water Quality
* Backflow Prevention
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

Safe-T-Cover to Present to GA Rural Water Spring Conference

Cary Wiley of Safe-T-Cover has been invited to present on waterworks best practices at the Spring 2017 Spring Conference held by the Georgia Rural Water Association.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Civil Engineering
Water Quality
Backflow Prevention

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Nashville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
Events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Cary Wiley of Safe-T-Cover will be presenting on waterworks, backflow installations and best practices to the water purveyors and engineers at the Spring 2017 Georgia Rural Water Association Conference. The presentation will take place on May 11th from 11:15am to 11:45am at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. This conference is two days long with many presentations and provides 12 CE points total. More than 300 professionals are expected to attend. Mr. Wiley frequently speaks on these topics at the request of water districts, engineering firms. We are happy to present on and lead discussions on the dangers of below ground and indoor backflow intallations, the benefits of Municipal and Engineering Standard Details, and the future of enclosure markets. Our goal at Safe-T-Cover is to keep you informed and up to date on the latest best practices for safe drinking water.

The Georgia Rural Water Association's members are mostly water purveyors from public and non-public water districts. It is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors and represents rural systems throughout the state of Georgia. They hold conferences such as this one and maintain a helpful magazine for their members as well. Visit their website at http://www.grwa.org

About Safe-T-Cover: Safe-T-Cover, http://www.safe-t-cover.com, helps engineers and municipalities protect important industrial equipment and water infrastructure.  We're engineers by training and temperament and we come to work each day to help engineers create the ideal solution to their protection requirements.  In addition to helping water purveyors develop standard details to simplify implementation of new approaches, our custom orientation, and modular system, mean that we are able to provide pricing, drawings and specs on custom enclosures within a couple days.  And by helping you design the perfect enclosure for your requirements, we'll help you save big over time.
End
Source:
Email:***@safe-t-cover.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Safe-T-Cover PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share