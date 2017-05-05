Safe-T-Cover to Present to GA Rural Water Spring Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn.
- May 11, 2017
-- Cary Wiley of Safe-T-Cover will be presenting on waterworks, backflow installations and best practices to the water purveyors and engineers at the Spring 2017 Georgia Rural Water Association Conference. The presentation will take place on May 11th from 11:15am to 11:45am at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. This conference is two days long with many presentations and provides 12 CE points total. More than 300 professionals are expected to attend. Mr. Wiley frequently speaks on these topics at the request of water districts, engineering firms. We are happy to present on and lead discussions on the dangers of below ground and indoor backflow intallations, the benefits of Municipal and Engineering Standard Details, and the future of enclosure markets. Our goal at Safe-T-Cover is to keep you informed and up to date on the latest best practices for safe drinking water.
The Georgia Rural Water Association's members are mostly water purveyors from public and non-public water districts. It is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors and represents rural systems throughout the state of Georgia. They hold conferences such as this one and maintain a helpful magazine for their members as well. Visit their website at http://www.grwa.org
: Safe-T-Cover, http://www.safe-t-cover.com
, helps engineers and municipalities protect important industrial equipment and water infrastructure. We're engineers by training and temperament and we come to work each day to help engineers create the ideal solution to their protection requirements. In addition to helping water purveyors develop standard details to simplify implementation of new approaches, our custom orientation, and modular system, mean that we are able to provide pricing, drawings and specs on custom enclosures within a couple days. And by helping you design the perfect enclosure for your requirements, we'll help you save big over time.