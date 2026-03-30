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The Startup That Finally Fixed Africa's Addressing Problem
For decades, the global digital economy has tried to verify, route, and serve 1.4 billion people across 54 countries without a working address layer. Today, a single startup has ended that wait.
By: Bwendi
The Infrastructure Gap Nobody Fixed
In Africa, the real address system runs on landmarks: "Pass the church, turn at the blue-painted pharmacy." This works for human movement, but it breaks completely for KYC (Know Your Customer), e-commerce checkout, and credit underwriting.
Bwendi resolves this by turning any GPS coordinate into a "commercial truth." In under 20 milliseconds, the Bwendi API identifies market hubs, economic tiers, and local landmarks in over 30 African languages. It doesn't just give a location a code; it provides the economic context that makes a person or business legible to the global economy.
Rebuilt to be Ungovernable
The story of Bwendi is one of resilience. In 2019, founder Francis Osih led Cameroon's national digital addressing project. The system worked, but it was eventually shut down by corruption.
"I didn't just want to build an app; I wanted to build an infrastructure layer that no single state could stop," says Osih, Executive Lead at OSIH. "We rebuilt Bwendi in Switzerland to be neutral, production-grade, and entirely independent. Today, any developer can drop a coordinate anywhere in Africa and get back a verified address string and its economic reality. We have finally fixed the map."
Bridging the 3% Gap
African startups receive less than 3% of global venture capital—not due to a lack of talent, but due to a lack of trust-based infrastructure. By providing a verifiable address-of-record, Bwendi is empowering a new wave of African fintechs, logistics operators, and marketplaces (including OSIH's own construction materials platform, CamerDeals) to scale across borders without friction.
Key Bwendi Statistics:
Availability
The Bwendi Addressing API is now open for integration. Developers and enterprise partners can access the infrastructure today at: https://bwendi.com/
About Bwendi
Bwendi (an OSIH company) is the location intelligence layer for the African continent and beyond. Based in Wynigen, Switzerland, Bwendi resolves the commercial and economic reality behind any coordinate on Earth to power global products, operations, and AI systems.
Media Contact:
The Bwendi Team team@bwendi.com
89 Kappelenstrass, 3472 Wynigen, Switzerland
www.bwendi.com
Media Contact
Francis Osih - OSIH Company
Bwendi Team
team@bwendi.com
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