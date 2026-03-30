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Waves of Change (WOC) Launches National AI Leadership Academy to Power the Next Gen of Tech
A first-of-its-kind fellowship builds a full-spectrum leadership pipeline, from emerging AI talent to executive decision-makers
By: CCG
The Academy introduces a structured fellowship model that recognizes and advances professionals at every stage of leadership, from early-career innovators to senior executives, creating a unified pipeline aligned with how organizations are scaling AI across industries.
"The future of AI leadership must reflect the full spectrum of talent shaping innovation in this country," said Tyrone D. Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group. "The WOC AI Leadership Academy is not just about recognition. It is about building a leadership continuum that equips professionals to lead transformation, drive impact, and shape the future of technology."
A National Framework for AI Leadership Excellence
The WOC AI Leadership Academy moves beyond traditional recognition programs by integrating leadership development with real-world organizational alignment.
The Fellowship Includes Three Leadership Tracks:
All participants are selected through an employer-driven nomination process, ensuring alignment with business priorities and workforce strategy.
From National Recognition to Industry Credential
Fellows are formally inducted at two of the nation's most influential STEM convenings:
Following induction, participants complete a structured leadership requirement to earn the credential:
Certified AI Leadership Fellow (CCG)
"We are defining a new national standard for AI leadership,"
Why This Matters Now
Artificial intelligence is reshaping every sector of the global economy, yet leadership readiness remains one of the most critical gaps.
The WOC AI Leadership Academy directly addresses this challenge by delivering a scalable, credible, and inclusive framework for leadership development.
Call to Action: Build Your AI Leadership Pipeline
Organizations are invited to nominate candidates across all three leadership levels and take part in shaping the future of AI leadership.
Nomination details and submission requirements:
https://ccgmag.com/
"If your organization is serious about building a future-ready workforce, this is the model," said Taborn. "From emerging talent to executive leadership, this Academy provides a nationally recognized pathway to develop leaders who will define the AI era."
About Waves of Change (WOC)
Waves of Change (WOC) is a national movement and platform dedicated to advancing leadership, innovation, and opportunity in STEM.
About Career Communications Group (CCG)
Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG) is a leading workforce development and media company committed to advancing STEM equity and connecting diverse talent to opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Through its national conferences, digital platforms, and leadership programs, CCG has impacted millions of professionals, students, and organizations worldwide.
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