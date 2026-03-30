Waves of Change (WOC) Launches National AI Leadership Academy to Power the Next Gen of Tech

A first-of-its-kind fellowship builds a full-spectrum leadership pipeline, from emerging AI talent to executive decision-makers

By: CCG

Woc Teams

Early Career Leaders

High-potential professionals demonstrating technical excellence and emerging leadership in AI and related fields

High-potential professionals demonstrating technical excellence and emerging leadership in AI and related fields Mid-Level Leaders

Managers and technical leads driving projects, teams, and measurable organizational outcomes

Managers and technical leads driving projects, teams, and measurable organizational outcomes Senior Leaders and Executives

Strategic decision-makers shaping AI adoption, transformation, and enterprise-wide impact

BEYA STEM DTX™ Conference

WOC STEM DTX™ Conference

The global AI market is projected to surpass $1.8 trillion by 2030

More than 75 percent of organizations rank AI as a top strategic priority

Leadership capability remains a primary barrier to successful AI adoption

End

-- Waves of Change (WOC), a national platform advancing innovation, equity, and leadership in STEM, today announced the launch of the WOC AI Leadership Academy, a first-of-its-kind recognition and leadership development program designed to accelerate diverse talent across artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.The Academy introduces a structured fellowship model that recognizes and advances professionals at every stage of leadership, from early-career innovators to senior executives, creating a unified pipeline aligned with how organizations are scaling AI across industries.A National Framework for AI Leadership ExcellenceThe WOC AI Leadership Academy moves beyond traditional recognition programs by integrating leadership development with real-world organizational alignment.The Fellowship Includes Three Leadership Tracks:All participants are selected through an employer-driven nomination process, ensuring alignment with business priorities and workforce strategy.From National Recognition to Industry CredentialFellows are formally inducted at two of the nation's most influential STEM convenings:Following induction, participants complete a structured leadership requirement to earn the credential:Certified AI Leadership Fellow (CCG)Why This Matters NowArtificial intelligence is reshaping every sector of the global economy, yet leadership readiness remains one of the most critical gaps.The WOC AI Leadership Academy directly addresses this challenge by delivering a scalable, credible, and inclusive framework for leadership development.Call to Action: Build Your AI Leadership PipelineOrganizations are invited to nominate candidates across all three leadership levels and take part in shaping the future of AI leadership.Nomination details and submission requirements:About Waves of Change (WOC)Waves of Change (WOC) is a national movement and platform dedicated to advancing leadership, innovation, and opportunity in STEM.About Career Communications Group (CCG)Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG) is a leading workforce development and media company committed to advancing STEM equity and connecting diverse talent to opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Through its national conferences, digital platforms, and leadership programs, CCG has impacted millions of professionals, students, and organizations worldwide.