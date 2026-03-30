 
News By Tag
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2026
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
March 2026
3130

Waves of Change (WOC) Launches National AI Leadership Academy to Power the Next Gen of Tech

A first-of-its-kind fellowship builds a full-spectrum leadership pipeline, from emerging AI talent to executive decision-makers
By: CCG
 
 
Woc Teams
Woc Teams
BALTIMORE - April 4, 2026 - PRLog -- Waves of Change (WOC), a national platform advancing innovation, equity, and leadership in STEM, today announced the launch of the WOC AI Leadership Academy, a first-of-its-kind recognition and leadership development program designed to accelerate diverse talent across artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

The Academy introduces a structured fellowship model that recognizes and advances professionals at every stage of leadership, from early-career innovators to senior executives, creating a unified pipeline aligned with how organizations are scaling AI across industries.

"The future of AI leadership must reflect the full spectrum of talent shaping innovation in this country," said Tyrone D. Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group. "The WOC AI Leadership Academy is not just about recognition. It is about building a leadership continuum that equips professionals to lead transformation, drive impact, and shape the future of technology."

A National Framework for AI Leadership Excellence

The WOC AI Leadership Academy moves beyond traditional recognition programs by integrating leadership development with real-world organizational alignment.

The Fellowship Includes Three Leadership Tracks:
  • Early Career Leaders
    High-potential professionals demonstrating technical excellence and emerging leadership in AI and related fields
  • Mid-Level Leaders
    Managers and technical leads driving projects, teams, and measurable organizational outcomes
  • Senior Leaders and Executives
    Strategic decision-makers shaping AI adoption, transformation, and enterprise-wide impact

All participants are selected through an employer-driven nomination process, ensuring alignment with business priorities and workforce strategy.

From National Recognition to Industry Credential

Fellows are formally inducted at two of the nation's most influential STEM convenings:
  • BEYA STEM DTX™ Conference
  • WOC STEM DTX™ Conference

Following induction, participants complete a structured leadership requirement to earn the credential:

Certified AI Leadership Fellow (CCG)

"We are defining a new national standard for AI leadership," Taborn added. "Organizations need leaders who can translate innovation into impact. This Academy delivers that capability across every level of the workforce."

Why This Matters Now

Artificial intelligence is reshaping every sector of the global economy, yet leadership readiness remains one of the most critical gaps.
  • The global AI market is projected to surpass $1.8 trillion by 2030
  • More than 75 percent of organizations rank AI as a top strategic priority
  • Leadership capability remains a primary barrier to successful AI adoption

The WOC AI Leadership Academy directly addresses this challenge by delivering a scalable, credible, and inclusive framework for leadership development.

Call to Action: Build Your AI Leadership Pipeline

Organizations are invited to nominate candidates across all three leadership levels and take part in shaping the future of AI leadership.

Nomination details and submission requirements:
https://ccgmag.com/page/awards

"If your organization is serious about building a future-ready workforce, this is the model," said Taborn. "From emerging talent to executive leadership, this Academy provides a nationally recognized pathway to develop leaders who will define the AI era."

About Waves of Change (WOC)

Waves of Change (WOC) is a national movement and platform dedicated to advancing leadership, innovation, and opportunity in STEM.

About Career Communications Group (CCG)

Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG) is a leading workforce development and media company committed to advancing STEM equity and connecting diverse talent to opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Through its national conferences, digital platforms, and leadership programs, CCG has impacted millions of professionals, students, and organizations worldwide.
End
Source:CCG
Email:***@ccgmag.com
Tags:Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Career Communications Group, Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Apr 04, 2026 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share