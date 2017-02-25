News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for Zero to Breakthrough
The secret to achieving one's dreams lies in harnessing energy and passion through discipline and practice and channeling them into positive action. Achieving a personal breakthrough requires:
• Connecting with a passion. A breakthrough starts with passion. Recording times of deep engagement and sharing dreams with others will help refine and shape one's passion. Following a passion makes it possible to reframe current commitments to serve an envisioned future.
• Planning. Research, knowledge, and understanding are the basis for every good plan. Backward planning--starting with the goal in mind and then working backward through the steps needed to get there--is highly effective. Every plan needs to consider worst-case scenarios but should not be paralyzed by them.
• Discipline and execution. Repeated drilling and practice pays off down the line with real success. Facing challenging situations also helps people develop the ability to decide and react quickly based on intuition.
• Meeting obstacles. The path to success will include roadblocks and mistakes. These can provide valuable lessons if they are recognized and accepted. Keeping the mind, body, and spirit in competitive trim will help people surmount obstacles when they are met.
• Overcoming success inertia. An individual success is just a stepping stone to further breakthroughs. Celebration and time off are important but they should not breed complacency. Keeping an eye on the future is as important as being mindful of the past and grounded in the present.
