New Business Book Summary Available for Zero to Breakthrough

 
 
Zero to Breakthrough
Zero to Breakthrough
 
IPSWICH, Mass. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- There are few challenges harder than those faced by U.S. Marines in combat. Given a mission, Marines plan carefully and then succeed through a disciplined execution of that plan. They confront enormous fears, yet they have the courage to meet the obstacles that inevitably arise. Marines rely on their "band of brothers," the men and women of the corps, for support. Fortunately, not everyone needs to go into combat to learn the techniques of the Marines in order to achieve personal breakthroughs, such as finding a new job or getting in shape. In Zero to Breakthrough, Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour lays out the breakthrough process, which begins with being aware of the need for change and then setting a personal mission to reach a breakthrough.

The secret to achieving one's dreams lies in harnessing energy and passion through discipline and practice and channeling them into positive action. Achieving a personal breakthrough requires:

• Connecting with a passion. A breakthrough starts with passion. Recording times of deep engagement and sharing dreams with others will help refine and shape one's passion. Following a passion makes it possible to reframe current commitments to serve an envisioned future.

• Planning. Research, knowledge, and understanding are the basis for every good plan. Backward planning--starting with the goal in mind and then working backward through the steps needed to get there--is highly effective. Every plan needs to consider worst-case scenarios but should not be paralyzed by them.

• Discipline and execution. Repeated drilling and practice pays off down the line with real success. Facing challenging situations also helps people develop the ability to decide and react quickly based on intuition.

• Meeting obstacles. The path to success will include roadblocks and mistakes. These can provide valuable lessons if they are recognized and accepted. Keeping the mind, body, and spirit in competitive trim will help people surmount obstacles when they are met.

• Overcoming success inertia. An individual success is just a stepping stone to further breakthroughs. Celebration and time off are important but they should not breed complacency. Keeping an eye on the future is as important as being mindful of the past and grounded in the present.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Posted By:***@ebsco.com Email Verified
