News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
How to Find Best Hadoop Training institute, Placement in Bangalore and Pune?
There are many bigdata institutes, who are offering live classroom study and training on hadoop course certification. They have different timing to meet the needs of students and working professionals who wish to learn hadoop from trusted institutes.
Live Classes for Hadoop in Pune
There are many institutes in Pune, who are offering live classroom study and training on Hadoop course certification. They have different timing to meet the needs of students and working professionals who wish to learn Hadoop from trusted institutes.
• They have a better lab facility with the internet.
• They provide study materials in the soft form and as hard copy.
• The instructor-led tutorial class are of 2-3-hour timing, and they conduct throughout the week from morning 7-am until night 9-PM.
• They use the certified software from the Apache Hadoop distributor.
• They provide assignments in live Hadoop training.
• Their course syllabus includes the latest in cloud computing.
• They provide 24/7 student support service via e-mail, chat and over the phone.
• The students can use their online forum as a lifetime member.
• You can avail their real-time projects with Hadoop application.
The candidates looking for Hadoop training (http://prwatech.in/
What are the Modules in Hadoop?
The below mentioned are few modules, which are essential in Hadoop with best Hadoop training in Bangalore (http://prwatech.in/
• You will learn about Hadoop distributed file system (HDFS).
• You will know to compute on high-speed networking.
• You will learn the MapReduce, programming model.
• You will learn about Hadoop Common or the basics on how to make use of libraries and utilities.
• You will know to compute data's in terabytes with Hadoop software.
• You will learn about Flume & Sqoop
• They teach you on Hadoop YARN.
• You will know how to compute on distributed data.
Hadoop Online Tutorial for Busy People in Pune
Thebest Hadoop training in Pune (http://prwatech.in/
Contact
Prwatech
***@prwatech.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse