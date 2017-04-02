News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How to become an expert in data science training in bangalore
Data science is new software that is now used by some companies to manage large sets of data. It is capable of managing such data sets by using sophisticated models along with other options such as Hadoop and R programming and also many others.
Who Are Eligible for The Course?
Normally anybody can become a data scientist, after completing this certification course, but there are a few benchmarks that have been maintained by us. The course can be pursued by the candidates who are either SAS or SPSS professionals, software developers, business analysts, R professionals, Hadoop experts, statisticians, information architects or analysts.
These days there are some cases where working professionals are getting enrolled with us for the data scientist certification course. So, such professionals, of course, may have some or the other skills mentioned before. But what about the beginners! Not everyone who comes to us is experts. There are also some candidates with no experience. So, if you are a fresher, then you need to be a graduate from the fields of BCA, MCA, B-Tech or M-Tech.
The Training Offered to The Candidates
We offer the Data science training (http://prwatech.in/
The faculties here are well learned and well experienced both regarding the data science and also in training up the candidates online certification. There are live sessions through which the candidates can be a part of the classroom even without attending them physically. Also, there are other prerecorded videos and links of the classroom so that you can have a look at them at your own convenient time. Not just attending classes, but you are also provided with the facility of clearing up doubts. You can contact the faculties through emails. Chat sessions or even at times over the phone.
We provide the candidates not just a basic knowledge of theory but also a practical and professional training. So, there are some live projects and practical sessions available on the portal that can be helpful for the candidates to gain practical experience. There are also mock tests that can be helpful for the candidates to get prepared for the final test that they would appear in the certification.
Data science is a new concept now that many of the organizations are applying in their data related operations. We offer the candidates with the best of the training process so that you can become an expert in data science.
Contact
Prwatech
+918147111254
hello@prwatech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse