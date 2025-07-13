Follow on Google News
Hazara Leaders Give Voice to Human Rights Awareness
By: Federation of Hazara Councils Australia
Fayaq's journey began at age 12, when his parents were killed by the Taliban for their support of democracy. At 13, he left Afghanistan alone, eventually arriving at Australia's Christmas Island detention center where he spent two years. There, he resolved to dedicate his life to human rights.
Today, he leads a national network representing more than 50,000 individuals across 60 Hazara groups. Launched at Parliament House in February 2024, the Federation serves as a central voice for Australia's over 50,000-strong Hazara community—a population often underrepresented despite its growing presence.
"Our community has endured unimaginable persecution,"
Fayaq has long been an advocate for refugees and human rights. By his teens, he had addressed the United Nations in Geneva and served on an inquiry panel for the Australian Human Rights Commission. He holds a Master's degree in Diplomacy and is the recent winner of the 2025 Community Spirit Award from ABC Australia.
Under his leadership, the Federation has partnered with United for Human Rights, integrating their educational materials into refugee support services, youth programs, and cultural events. In just the first half of 2025, they've reached a total of 104,689 individuals across the country.
Recent data presented by Fayaq highlights the impact of these efforts. According to the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs, Australia granted citizenship to 6,042 Afghan nationals over the past four years, with an estimated 44.3% of Hazara descent, up from 22% in 2016—a 101% increase in the proportion of Afghan-born citizens likely of Hazara heritage (Department of Home Affairs, 2023). This trend signals growing national recognition of the Hazara community's contributions and needs, as further supported by findings from the Australian Parliamentary Interim Report on Australia's Engagement in Afghanistan (Parliamentary Report) and advocacy data from the Refugee Council of Australia.
Members of the Federation also co-founded the Friends of Hazara group in Federal Parliament, which has already helped bring about faster citizenship processing and greater visibility for Hazara concerns in national policy.
Fayaq will represent the Hazara community this year as a speaker at the 19th International Human Rights Summit in New York.
"We're not just survivors," said Fayaq. "We are leaders, educators, and citizens who contribute to a better, more compassionate Australia—and a better world."
About the Federation of Hazara Councils Australia
The Federation of Hazara Councils Australia is a national organization dedicated to uniting and empowering the Hazara community across Australia. Officially launched on February 27, 2024, the Federation advocates for human rights, cultural preservation, and social justice for one of the largest Hazara diasporas in the world. For more information, visit https://hazaracouncil.org.au
About United for Human Rights
United for Human Rights is an international nonprofit organization focused on educating individuals about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Through outreach and educational programs, United for Human Rights empowers communities worldwide to understand and uphold their fundamental human rights with materials translated into 27 languages. For more information, visit https://www.humanrights.com
