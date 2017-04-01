 
Industry News





Why hadoop certification training is important for software developers?

 
 
Hadoop certification training
Hadoop certification training
 
BANGALORE, India - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The increased importance of Hadoop technology across the world makes Hadoop training an indispensable topic. According to The Hindu – By end of year 2018, India will face a shortage of nearly 2,00,000 Data Scientists. A significant gap in professionals with expertise in big data and job openings has been predicted. Therefore, 2016 is the perfect time to go for Hadoop Training and make the most of this opportunity.

Presently, the demand for Hadoop professionals has increased around the world. If you are interested to gain more knowledge about Hadoop and are keen to undergo Hadoop training, then PrwaTech one of India's leading training providers for Big Data and Hadoop training programs is your go-to place.

This recent wave of "big data trends" has incredible opportunities to offer.  The demand of big data is expected to continue more and more in the future.  Tools to manage big data will sooner become mainstream. Another highlight about the importance of Hadoop training is that it makes you understand a wide range of aspects related to big data. Most of the leading IT companies are looking forward to hire freshers as well as experienced professionals who are equipped with the necessary Hadoop skills.

Hadoop training programs (http://prwatech.in/) help individuals to understand the requirement of big data around the world for successful growth of the Business systems. To move with the budding job market of Hadoop and big data, you must possess good knowledge. With Hadoop training you can make yourself ready for the fast growing market and rising job trends of Hadoop jobs in India.

At present, Big Data Hadoop certification skills (http://prwatech.in/big-data-hadoop-training-in-pune/) are highly sought after because as of now there's no other open source framework that can manage and process petabytes of data as efficiently as Hadoop does. People have realized the importance of transforming big data to useful information and the role of Hadoop with R impeding it. Hadoop is turning-into the go-to technology for big data processing and the Big Data Hadoop industry in India is expected to grow by 5-fold in the next few years, 2016 will unquestionably bring excellent job prospects for big data professionals in the analytics sector.

