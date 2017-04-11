News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Why Increasing Demand Of Big Data Hadoop Training with Certification?
There is a large amount of data that is captured from various places such as social media, transaction records and others that become problematic to handle. This is Big Data, and now there are some options and programs such as Hadoop training.
The certification course is often approached by professionals such as software engineers, programming experts, and many others. Also, the candidates who are in project management can also go for the course if they are involved in data manipulation and processing. On an average ground, it can be said that any graduate with a basic knowledge of programming and data can approach for the certification course.
The Training Module
We offer you the Big Data Hadoop Certification at a flexible time and also with a syllabus that is based on professional working. The course consists of the topics of introduction to Hadoop concept, basic Java, basics of UNIX, Hadoop distributed file system, Pseudo cluster environment, Map-Reduce Types, PIG, HIVE, ZOOKEEPER, SQOOP, HBase (http://prwatech.in/
Apart from these theoretical modules, there are many live projects that are designed for the candidates to understand these theory concepts in an even better way. The faculties who are also professional experts are an available online maximum of the times so that you can clear your doubts at your own flexible time. We offer you the flexibility to complete your whole course at your time and then get the certification after appearing for the online test.
You do not have to attend any classes, or you do not have to take out special time from your busy schedule. We arrange for you everything online and also as per your free schedule. We provide you some schedules among which you can select the one that suits the best as per your professional life and work.
With the increased number of companies and competition, the data size is getting increased even more. Hence, the need for candidates who are well skilled in online Hadoop training (http://prwatech.in/
Contact
Prwatech
+91.8147111254
***@prwatech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse