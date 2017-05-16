News By Tag
Top 5 key benefits for learning apache spark training in bangalore
Benefits for using Apache Spark
1. Lightning Fast Processing
In the Big Data Processing, the option of speed In the modern age, the requirement of fast networking is indeed something that has made Apache Spark to be the primary choice. Also, The Fast processing of huge data sets is the priority counting the Apache Spark training in pune to be running 100 times faster than others. This is easily achieved by Spark by simply reducing the number of read and write actions to the disc. By storing the intermediate processing that allows the highest speed.
2. Rapid and Dependable Application Development
The Apache Spark has been developed with a simple and easy to use Programming APIs provided by Spark. This makes it easy to build applications at a rapid speed language such as Java, Python or even Scala. Moreover, the Apache Spark has been developing rapid prototypes such as Spark SQL and also Spark Streaming.
3. More Flexibility
With the help of Apache Spark
4. Real Time Processing
The availability of the Apache Spark is indeed a great advantage of Spark. While the other ones are responsible for handling and process of the data, The Apache Spark allows the manipulation of real time data. Using Spark streaming is easy as it is built and it has been great. The Spark offers some better integration by allowing batch and stream processing. You can get this done by allowing to the historical data sets. Of Course, with the help of real time processing, things can be much more attractive and can be completed much faster.
5. Easy Integration:
Besides the capacity to run independently, Spark also can run on existing Hadoop cluster manager. It is capable to read from any Hadoop training in pune data and gives out the best results. Naturally as far as migration is concerned, the Spark will not be an obstacle but it will prove to be an aiding factor. The Apache Spark is practically is developed and backed by a global developer that gives the biggest results.
