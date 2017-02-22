 
Industry News





Lee & Associates Negotiates 16,299 SF Lease at 2600 Tower in Midtown Phoenix

 
 
2600 N. Central_small
PHOENIX - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- CMOC International has recently signed a 7-plus year, 16,299 SF office lease at 2600 Tower, 2600 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.

Lee & Associates Associate Michael Marsh, Principals Craig Coppola and  Andrew Cheney and Associate, Gregg Kafka, negotiated the transaction on behalf of CMOC. JLL brokers represented the property ownership, Adler Realty Investments, Inc., Woodland Hills, CA.

CMOC International is a worldwide molybdenum and tungsten mining company based in the People's Republic of China. The Phoenix office will house an office management center. They are moving from a Camelback Corridor location.

Built in 1982, 2600 Tower offers light rail service directly along Central Ave., high-quality amenities, abundant parking, expansive city views and numerous cultural and dining venues within walking distance.

For more information:

MICHAEL MARSH | ASSOCIATE
602.954-3536; mmarsh@leearizona.com

CRAIG COPPOLA, CCIM, CRE, SIOR | PRINCIPAL
602.954-3762; ccoppola@leearizona.com

ANDREW CHENEY, CCIM, SIOR, CRE | PRINCIPAL
602.954-3769; acheney@leearizona.com


GREGG KAFKA, CCIM | ASSOCIATE
602.954-3777; gkafka@leearizona.com

www.lee-associates.com

About Us:

For over 25 years, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state. Each of our North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.

Source:Lee & Associates
Email:***@leearizona.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, Arizona, Phoenix
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Deals
