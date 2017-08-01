 
News By Tag
* Industrial
* Arizona
* Commercial Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gilbert
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321

Gilbert, AZ Industrial Building Trades for $3.84M

 
 
Pete Batschelet, SIOR
Pete Batschelet, SIOR
GILBERT, Ariz. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- A 53,500 industrial manufacturing building once occuied by Schuff Steel at 619 N. Cooper Rd., Gilbert, sold for $3,840,000 or $71.78 per SF. The sale closed on August 2. The site is located in Gilbert's last remaining heavy industrial area.

Pete Batschelet, Principal with Lee & Associates Arizona represented the buyer, Cooper Property, LLC, Phoenix. Jim Passey with Passey Realty & Investments, represented the seller, GMW Enterprises, Inc., Phoenix.

The new buyer, Arizona Auto Parts, will use the vast facility for auto dismantling and recycling of automotive parts.

Built in 1973, the manufacturing space features, heavy power, 14'-28' clear heights, and a rail line. The building sits on 13.33 acres south of US 60 and has a two car rail spot which is serviced by Union Pacific Railroad.

For more information:

PETE BATSCHELET, SIOR | PRINCIPAL
602.912-3522; pbatschelet@leearizona.com

About Us:

Now in our 26th year, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state.

Each of our North American Lee & Associates offices and European affiliate, Gerald Eve, has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.

Lee & Associates
3200 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 100
Phoenix, AZ 85018
602-956-7777
http://www.lee-associates.com

Contact
Matt DePinto
***@leearizona.com
End
Source:Lee & Associates
Email:***@leearizona.com Email Verified
Tags:Industrial, Arizona, Commercial Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Gilbert - Arizona - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lee & Associates Arizona News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share