Gilbert, AZ Industrial Building Trades for $3.84M

A 53,500 industrial manufacturing building once occuied by Schuff Steel at 619 N. Cooper Rd., Gilbert, sold for $3,840,000 or $71.78 per SF. The sale closed on August 2. The site is located in Gilbert's last remaining heavy industrial area.Pete Batschelet, Principal with Lee & Associates Arizona represented the buyer, Cooper Property, LLC, Phoenix. Jim Passey with Passey Realty & Investments, represented the seller, GMW Enterprises, Inc., Phoenix.The new buyer, Arizona Auto Parts, will use the vast facility for auto dismantling and recycling of automotive parts.Built in 1973, the manufacturing space features, heavy power, 14'-28' clear heights, and a rail line. The building sits on 13.33 acres south of US 60 and has a two car rail spot which is serviced by Union Pacific Railroad.