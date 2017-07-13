News By Tag
Tempe Office/Flex Business Park Trades for $10.2 Million in Investment Deal
Lee & Associates Investment Principals Steve Gonzalez, Marcus Muirhead, and Greg Guglielmino represented the seller, University Corporate Square Associates, Santa Rosa, CA. The buyer was Tempe Creative Campus, LLC, Carlsbad, CA.
Built in 1985, the seven-building business park contains buildings of just over 7,000 SF to 17,000 SF. The business park features I-1 light industrial zoning and 319 parking spaces. The outstanding location is just three miles east of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and several blocks from Downtown Tempe and the main campus of Arizona State University.
STEVE GONZALEZ | PRINCIPAL
602.474.9588;
GREG GUGLIELMINO | PRINCIPAL
602.474.9590;
MARCUS MUIRHEAD | PRINCIPAL
602.474.9589;
Now in our 26th year, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state. Each of our North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.
Matt DePinto
***@leearizona.com
