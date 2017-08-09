News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LaneTerralever Relocates to Expanded Office Space at Missouri Falls
Lee & Associates Principals Colton Trauter and Bill Blake represented the seller entities of the McDowell Rd. building which sold for $3,992,240 or $174.81. The team also represented LaneTerralever in the lease transaction at Missouri Falls.
Michael Strittmatter of CBRE, represented the Missouri Falls landlord, ICIC Commercial Investments 3, LLC, Phoenix, in the lease deal.
Built in 1986, Missouri Falls is a 4-story, 187,446 SF office property in the popular 7th St. Corridor which features many new restaurants, bars and retail options. LaneTerralever's premier space is located on the top floor of the building, with outdoor patios and views of Camelback Mountain. The agency will have the option to grow into the remaining 12,000 SF on the top floor. The Smith Group will lead the build-out for the redesigned space.
In 2013, E.B. Lane, a advertising and public relations agency and Terralever, a digital marketing firm, merged to form LaneTerralever. In 2016, the company merged with the Phoenix office of Cramer-Krasselt, creating the state's largest independent firm.
"The move to Missouri Falls offers LaneTerralever a first-class space with many amenities in a highly desirable location," said Trauter. "The space also allows them to continue to grow while maintaining a company culture which was nationally recognized by AdAge as a 'Best Place to Work.' ''
For more information:
COLTON TRAUTER | PRINCIPAL
602.954.3760;
BILL BLAKE, SIOR | PRINCIPAL
602.954.3761;
About Us
Now in our 26th year, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state.
Each of our North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.
http://www.lee-
Contact
Matt DePinto
***@leearizona.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse