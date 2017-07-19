News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tempe Arizona Industrial Warehouse Trades For $3.1 Million in 1031 Exchange
Lee & Associates Arizona Principal Nate Bubeck facilitated the transaction between the buyer, James & Susan Morris Trust, Long Beach, CA, as part of a 1031 Exchange and the seller, VJ Properties, Inc., Scottsdale. Bob Kling, Principal with Lee & Associates Arizona also represented VJ Properties in the transaction. The property sold for $1.57 million in July 2014.
Built in 1985, the building features 16' clear height, heavy power, 6 drive-in doors, 1 exterior dock and 1 truckwell. The property, situated on 2.10 acres in the Broadway Industrial Park, is close to Arizona State University and in proximity to the I-10 Freeway and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
For more information:
NATE BUBECK | PRINCIPAL
602.954.3767;
About Us:
Now in our 26th year, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state. Each of our North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.
http://www.lee-
Media Contact
Matt DePinto
602-956-777
***@leearizona.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse