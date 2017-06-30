 
News By Tag
* Geico
* Commercial Real Estate
* Arizona
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

GEICO Renews, Expands Office Lease at Desert Ridge Corporate Center for 5-Plus Years

 
 
20860 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ
20860 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Geico
* Commercial Real Estate
* Arizona

Industry:
* Research

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Deals

PHOENIX - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Government Employees Insurance Co. (GEICO), has renewed and expanded their office lease to 5,402 SF at Desert Ridge Corporate Center, 20860 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. The full-service lease runs for 5-plus years.

Lee & Associates brokers Craig Coppola, Andrew Cheney, Bill Blake, Colton Trauter and Gregg Kafka represented the lessor, Regent Properties. Andrew Medley and Chris Corney of JLL represented GEICO.

"GEICO has been at the property for over five years and we are very proud they continue to make Desert Ridge Corporate Center their home for many years to come," said Kafka.

Built in 2005, Desert Ridge Corporate Center is the Northeast Valley's premier, Class A office property. It is conveniently located at the NWC of Loop 101 and Tatum Blvd. across the street from the popular Desert Ridge Marketplace. The marketplace features numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

For more information:

CRAIG COPPOLA, CCIM, CRE, SIOR | PRINCIPAL
602.954-3762; ccoppola@leearizona.com

ANDREW CHENEY, CCIM, SIOR, CRE | PRINCIPAL
602.954-3769; acheney@leearizona.com

BILL BLAKE, SIOR | PRINCIPAL
602.954.3761; bblake@leearizona.com

COLTON TRAUTER | PRINCIPAL
602.474.9503; ctrauter@leearizona.com

GREGG KAFKA, CCIM | ASSOCIATE
602.954-3777; gkafka@leearizona.com

http://www.lee-associates.com

About Us:

Now in our 26th year, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state.

Each of our North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.

Contact
Matt DePinto
***@leearizona.com
End
Source:Lee & Associates
Email:***@leearizona.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lee & Associates Arizona News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share