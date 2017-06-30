GEICO Renews, Expands Office Lease at Desert Ridge Corporate Center for 5-Plus Years

20860 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ

Matt DePinto

Matt DePinto

-- Government Employees Insurance Co. (GEICO), has renewed and expanded their office lease to 5,402 SF at Desert Ridge Corporate Center, 20860 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. The full-service lease runs for 5-plus years.Lee & Associates brokers Craig Coppola, Andrew Cheney, Bill Blake, Colton Trauter and Gregg Kafka represented the lessor, Regent Properties. Andrew Medley and Chris Corney of JLL represented GEICO."GEICO has been at the property for over five years and we are very proud they continue to make Desert Ridge Corporate Center their home for many years to come," said Kafka.Built in 2005, Desert Ridge Corporate Center is the Northeast Valley's premier, Class A office property. It is conveniently located at the NWC of Loop 101 and Tatum Blvd. across the street from the popular Desert Ridge Marketplace. The marketplace features numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues.CRAIG COPPOLA, CCIM, CRE, SIOR | PRINCIPAL602.954-3762;ccoppola@leearizona.comANDREW CHENEY, CCIM, SIOR, CRE | PRINCIPAL602.954-3769;acheney@leearizona.comBILL BLAKE, SIOR | PRINCIPAL602.954.3761;bblake@leearizona.comCOLTON TRAUTER | PRINCIPAL602.474.9503;ctrauter@leearizona.comGREGG KAFKA, CCIM | ASSOCIATE602.954-3777;gkafka@leearizona.comNow in our 26th year, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state.Each of our North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.