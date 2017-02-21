News By Tag
Lifenome And Cookunity Partner On The World's First Dna-based Personalized Healthy Meal Delivery
New York City genomics and food tech startup companies initiate the first truly personalized healthy food delivery based on a person's unique genetic nutrition needs.
The offering will help personalize CookUnity's unique offering of "Healthy and Tasty Food by Independent Chefs" available in the NY metro.
"We decided to partner with Lifenome because it and Cook Unity are a match made in heaven: we share the same values. Together we can design a customized menu for every person who has done genetic testing. And when we say customized, we literally mean it. Lifenome's data provides specific information on each individual's DNA and genetic characteristics related to their unique nutritional needs and we match our meals to those needs." says Mateo Marietti, Co-Founder & CEO of Cook Unity.
Combining the genetic predispositions of how a customer processes different kinds of food with personal food preferences enables CookUnity to curate a customized menu tailored to each customer's genes that covers every need: gluten intolerance, low carbs, dairy intolerance, low sugar, hormone free meat and nuts intolerance, among others. Plus, CookUnity offers the possibility of choosing between more than 15 types of cuisine, such as Paleo, Vegan, Sushi, Ethnic or Asian.
"Having Cook Unity's Healthy Meals personalized by LifeNome's proprietary genomics technology is very exciting because it heralds the arrival of the Internet of Foods, at the intersection of nutrition, genomics, and technology. Together we offer a complete personalized nutrition solution for people who want to harness the transformative power of food to improve their lives." says Ali Mostashari, Ph.D. the Co-founder and CEO of LifeNome.
Individuals with existing DNA data from 23andMe, Ancestry.com, Helix, Asia Genomics, or FamilyTreeDNA can sign up for the personalized subscription service, create a profile on LifeNome and have their results sent to CookUnity for best meal matches for their unique vitamin and mineral needs, metabolism and diet needs. CookUnity then matches their unique needs to personalized weekly plans and delivers the food right to their door. Existing LifeNome customers will have access to the service automatically.
About CookUnity
CookUnity is a NY-based, innovative healthy meal delivery company that combines nutrition and comfort in its meals which are conveniently delivered to your door. Our community of freelance chefs play by their own rules, creating and cooking hand-crafted dishes and artisanal products. Now, you can keep your New York busy schedule and indulge without guilt in a meal tailored made by expert hands. CookUnity's meals are prepared with farm-fresh ingredients in small batches every day. The convenience of a food delivery, the intimacy of a dinner at home, the pleasure of haute cuisine's flavor. CookUnity's vision as a company is to improve America's health, through food that is designed to fulfill all dietary goals, preferences and tastes with meals suit any kind of diet.
About LifeNome
LifeNome Inc. is a wellness genomics company based in New York. LifeNome translates genotype data to give consumers actionable information to make better wellness decisions, and it gives brands and retailers the tools to deliver truly personalized and customized products tailored to an individual's genes. Our API has modules for personalizing diet, nutrition, exercise and skincare . LifeNome was recognized by UBS as a Key Player in Genomics 2.0 (May 2016).
LifeNome's platform leverages information on thousands of genetic variations using rigorous scientific analysis and delivers actionable insights to the individual. What sets our technology apart is a careful curation of scientific studies and a computational methodology that assesses the cumulative predisposition likelihood when multiple genetic variations influence a well-being trait predisposition such as vitamin D deficiency.
LifeNome's team is comprised of world-class PhDs in Computational Genomics, Complexities Science, Data Science as well as physicians and business leaders. Co-Founder and Chief Scientist Raya Khanin, Ph.D. is one of the top 20 cited Computational Genomics experts in the world, and Co-Founder & CEO Ali Mostashari, Ph.D. is one of the top 20 cited complexity science researchers in the world.
Contact
Sindhya Valloppillil
***@lifenome.com
