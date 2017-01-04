LifeNome and Infoshield Partner up to Develop Homomorphic Encryption Standards for Genetic Data

Two NYC companies develop first homomorphic genetic data exchange standards for genomics applications to protect users' genomic data against cyber-threats and ensure privacy of sensitive genetic information.

lifenomeinfoshield

Media Contact

LifeNome Press Liaison

2127866840

***@lifenome.com LifeNome Press Liaison2127866840

End

-- Infoshield LLC and LifeNome Inc. have partnered up to create query-enabled homomorphic encryption standards for genotype and phenotype data for cloud-based genetic applications."As the need for genetic data based applications grows and app stores like Helix, 23andMe or Sequencing.com gain ground, the encrypted storage and query of genetic data and phenotypical data becomes a critical pre-requisite for all companies involved in the storage and exchange of genetic data", says Dr. Ali Mostashari, the CEO of LifeNome Inc., a wellness genomics company headquartered in NYC. "Our partnership with Infoshield, a pioneer in practical homomorphic encryption, is a critical step for our company as well as for the entire personal genomics industry"."Homomorphic encryption allows a user's genetic data and their phenotypic data to be stored and exchanged in totally encrypted form, such that cyber attacks or other intrusions will not compromise any of the user's sensitive data." says Dr. Delaram Kahrobaei, co-founder of Infoshield.Homomorphic encryption means that even the companies storing genetic data of a user will not be able to access the user's data, since it is encrypted from the time it is stored on the cloud."When application developers need part of the genetic data or phenotypical data to power an application, they can send an encrypted query which only returns those parts of the user's information that is authorized by the user, without exposing the user's complete genetic data", says Dr. Vladimir Shpilrain, Infoshield's other co-founder.LifeNome and Infoshield have already tested the encryption standards on LifeNome's genomics API platform and intend to deploy a full solution by early summer 2017. Supported by its partnership with LifeNome Inc., Infoshield aims at providing their homomorphic encryption solution as an industry standard to the many existing and emerging companies within the personal genomics space within the next 12 months.About InfoshieldFounded by two faculty members of the City University of New York, Infoshield is an NYC-based cyber security company with cutting edge homomorphic encryption technology.About LifeNome Inc.LifeNome is an NYC-based wellness genomics company aiming at powering lifestyle choices through genetics-based personalization.