Stock Market Opening News by TradeIndia Research

The market opened flat with a negative bias on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian peers and fall in FMCG and private banks stocks.
 
 
BANGALORE, India - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The market opened flat with a negative bias on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian peers and fall in FMCG and private banks stocks.

The 30-share Sensex was down 59.96 points at 28833.01 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 21.65 points to 8917.85.

ITC and Idea Cellular were biggest losers, down more than 2 percent followed by Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, M&M, HDFC, BPCL and Bosch.

Reliance Industries continued its run up, up more than 2 percent. GAIL, L&T, ONGC, Infosys, Aurobindo Pharma and Coal India were other gainers.

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade today . It has opened higher by 8 paise at 66.75 per dollar against Friday's close of 66.83.

Nifty Updates: Nifty Future to open at 8941

Nifty may struggle to break 9000 level, profit booking expected

On Thursday, Indian Benchmark Index Nifty opened at 8956; 29 points gap up from its previous day close of 8927 and made a high of 8982. Finally, the Index closed at 8940 after making a low of 8928.

Bank Nifty opened flat last day and made a high of 21012 but could not go above its resistance level of 21042 which is its life time high and closed at 20877.

Small Cap Index does not show any major movement last day. The Index closed at 6614 after making a high of 6637 and low of 6605.

Nifty Future is opening at 8941 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 29 points above its previous close of 8912.

OPENING BELL BY TRADEINDIA RESEARCH

SENSEX UP + 17.53 @ 28910.50

NIFTY FUTURE DOWN - 2.20 @ 8939.95

BANK NIFTY FUTURE DOWN - 30.65 @ 20863.00

USD/INR 66.6850

Coal India | ONGC | L&T | Canara Bank | Bajaj Hind | Tata Power | Jain Irrigation | Amtek Auto | Jindal Stainless | Inox Leisure | IL&FS Engineering | Power Grid | Ruby Mills | Emami | SBI | Gayatri Projects | Mahindra CIE and GVK Power are stocks, which are in news today.

