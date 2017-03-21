 
News By Tag
* Stock Market
* Trading
* Investing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Indore
  Madhya Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

10 Things To Know About Stock Market

Stock Market Live: Sensex slips over 200 pts, Nifty below 9050 post monsoon forecast
 
 
Share Market Tips TradeIndia Research
Share Market Tips TradeIndia Research
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Stock Market
* Trading
* Investing

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India

INDORE, India - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Stock Market Live: Sensex slips over 200 pts, Nifty below 9050 post monsoon forecast

Tata Steel, Coal India, and Idea Cellular were the top losers on both indices, while SBI, HUL, Bank of Baroda and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers.

12:00 pm Market Check: Equity benchmarks fell further in noon, with the Nifty breaking 9050 level following weak monsoon forecast.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 217.11 points at 29,204.29 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 71.35 points to 9,036.65, dragged by private banks, FMCG, pharma and metals stocks.

The market breadth was in favour of declines. About three shares declined for every two share rising on the BSE.

ITC, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were down 0.5-2 percent.

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has bagged an order worth Rs 705 crore.

"The Water and effluent treatment business of the construction arm of L&T has won an order worth Rs 705 crore," L&T said in a BSE filing.

Shares of GVK Power & Infrastructure advanced 6 percent intraday Monday as it has completed the stake sale in Bangalore International Airport (BIAL).

SEBI Registered Company in Indore (https://www.tradeindiaresearch.com/freetrial.php) provide Today's Stock Future Call

SELL HINDALCO FUTURE

BELOW 192.00

TG1-191.10

TG2-189.70

SL-193.75.

OUR FULL TG-189.70 HAS ACHIEVED., BOOK PROFIT 40000/- IN JUST 5 LOTS.

The rupee gained momentum and was trading at a 17-month high against the dollar. At 10:43 am, the Indian currency was trading at 65.12, up 0.44 percent, against the greenback.

Asia markets were mostly lower after US President Donald Trump suffered a legislative defeat last Friday when Republican leaders pulled a bill to overhaul the US health care system with the dollar weaker and gold prices up.

Expect Gold prices to trade higher today

Last week, Spot gold prices traded higher by 1.3 percent, to close at $1243.8/oz, while MCX gold prices rose by 1 percent at Rs.28793 per 10 gms.

We expect gold prices to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 1 percent at $1256 per ounce.

Website: https://www.tradeindiaresearch.com

Contact Number: 18003157801 (Toll Free)

Contact
TradeIndia Research
18003157801
tradeindiaresearch07@gmail.com
End
Source:TradeIndia Research
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Stock Market, Trading, Investing
Industry:Finance
Location:Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Share Market Tips, Equity Market Tips News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share