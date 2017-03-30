How to Gain in Stock Market?- TradeIndia Research

Adani Ports, Reliance and Maruti Suzuki were among the top gainers on both indices, while HDFC, Coal India, Asian Paints and HCL Tech were a drag.

Share Market Tips TradeIndia Research

Contact

TradeIndia Research

18003157801

tradeindiaresearch07@ gmail.com TradeIndia Research18003157801

End

--The Sensex was up 64.02 points at 29974.24, while the Nifty was up 27.30 points at 9265.15. The market breadth was healthy as well with 1,965 shares advancing against a decline of 956 shares, while 136 shares were unchanged.Adani Ports, Reliance and Maruti Suzuki were among the top gainers on both indices, while HDFC, Coal India, Asian Paints and HCL Tech were a drag.Benchmarks have ended the day on a high note, driven by a rally in index heavyweights, ahead of the RBI's monetary policy meeting's outcome.Benchmark indices hit record highs intraday and closed at key levels. The Sensex clocked the crucial benchmark of 30,000 intraday, while the Nifty too hit a record intraday high of 9274, before closing below that mark.Shares of index heavyweight Reliance Industries rose over 2.5 percent intraday, driven by buying interest among investors due to the positive response to Jio Prime membership offer.After smart opening, it touched an intraday high of Rs 608.80, up 32.3 percent over issue price. In pre-opening trade, the stock price settled at Rs 555.05.BUY RBLBANK CASHABOVE 515.00TG1-520.00TG2-527.00SL-507.00Reliance Industries crossed another milestone today and reached Rs 1,400 level, up more 2.5 percent intraday on consistent value buying as the company started charging customers and extended its deadline for prime membership.The stock also crossed market capitalisation of Rs 4.5 lakh crore.The S&P BSE Sensex might not have gone anywhere but a lot has changed since then. The political climate, as well as economic positioning, is very different than what it was back in the year 2015 which makes this rally more authentic.As much as 66 stocks more than doubled investors' wealth in the S&P BSE 500 index since then which include names like Jubilant Life, which rose 420 percent, which gained 381 percent, and SpiceJet which zoomed 370 percent in the same period.