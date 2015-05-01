TradeIndia Research Stock Market Research Report

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 170.42 points at 29,826.26 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 50.90 points to 9,268.85. About three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE.

Share Market Tips TradeIndia Research

Contact

TradeIndia Research

18003157801

tradeindiaresearch07@ gmail.com TradeIndia Research18003157801

End

-- Benchmark indices as well as broader markets retained early gains, with the Nifty and Midcap trading near their record highs hit in opening.SENSEX UP +169.70 @ 29825.14NIFTY FUTURE UP + 34.25 @ 9264.80BANK NIFTY FUTURE UP + 85.00 @ 21965.00USD/INR – 64.39The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 170.42 points at 29,826.26 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 50.90 points to 9,268.85. About three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE.RESISTANCE 2 - 9406.00SUPPORT 1 - 9158.00SUPPORT 2 - 8986.00RESISTANCE 2 - 22312.00SUPPORT 1 - 21657.00SUPPORT 2 - 21192.00Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices climbed 0.8 percent each.Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel were top gainers among Nifty stocks, up more than 3 percent.Reliance was the most active stock on the National Stock Exchange, followed by M&M, Bharat Financial, Biocon and Reliance Capital.ABOVE 161.40TGT1 162.40TGT2 163.90SL 159.80Reliance Industries | Sun Pharma | Wipro | Biocon | Indiabulls Housing Finance | Wendt | SH Kelkar | PNC Infra | JM Financial | Strides Shasun | Reliance Communications | Parsvanath | Tata Power and Pokarna are stocks, which are in the news today.ABOVE 4.15TG1-4.85TG2-5.80SL-2.70.The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.42 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 64.44.Global currency movement has had little effect on the USD-INR as the pair remains rangebound.I do not see any breakout now as I expect the pair to trade within a range of 64.35-64.60/dollar todayABOVE 4.70TG1-5.15SL-3.80.Website:Contact Number