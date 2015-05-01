 
News By Tag
* Stock Market
* Trading
* Investing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hyderabad
  Andhra Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

TradeIndia Research Stock Market Research Report

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 170.42 points at 29,826.26 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 50.90 points to 9,268.85. About three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE.
 
 
Share Market Tips TradeIndia Research
Share Market Tips TradeIndia Research
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Stock Market
Trading
Investing

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India

HYDERABAD, India - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Benchmark indices as well as broader markets retained early gains, with the Nifty and Midcap trading near their record highs hit in opening.

OPENING BELL

SENSEX UP +169.70 @ 29825.14

NIFTY FUTURE UP + 34.25 @ 9264.80

BANK NIFTY FUTURE UP + 85.00 @ 21965.00

USD/INR – 64.39

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 170.42 points at 29,826.26 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 50.90 points to 9,268.85. About three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE.

NIFTY FUTURE - RESISTANCE 1 - 9263.00

RESISTANCE 2 - 9406.00

SUPPORT 1 - 9158.00

SUPPORT 2 - 8986.00

BANK NIFTY FUTURE - RESISTANCE 1 - 21937.00

RESISTANCE 2 - 22312.00

SUPPORT 1 - 21657.00

SUPPORT 2 - 21192.00

Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices climbed 0.8 percent each.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel were top gainers among Nifty stocks, up more than 3 percent.

Reliance was the most active stock on the National Stock Exchange, followed by M&M, Bharat Financial, Biocon and Reliance Capital.

PREMIUM CALL:- BUY UNIONBANK FUTURE

ABOVE 161.40

TGT1 162.40

TGT2 163.90

SL 159.80

Stocks in the news: Reliance, Biocon, Sun Pharma, Strides, Rel Comm, Tata Power

Reliance Industries | Sun Pharma | Wipro | Biocon | Indiabulls Housing Finance | Wendt | SH Kelkar | PNC Infra | JM Financial | Strides Shasun | Reliance Communications | Parsvanath | Tata Power and Pokarna are stocks, which are in the news today.


Free Intraday Tips (https://www.tradeindiaresearch.com/freetrial.php) PREMIUM CALL:- BUY SBIN 285 CALL

ABOVE 4.15

TG1-4.85

TG2-5.80

SL-2.70.

Indian rupee opens higher at 64.42 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.42 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 64.44.

Global currency movement has had little effect on the USD-INR as the pair remains rangebound.

I do not see any breakout now as I expect the pair to trade within a range of 64.35-64.60/dollar today

POWER CALL:- BUY DISHTV 100 PUT

ABOVE 4.70

TG1-5.15

SL-3.80.


Website:  https://www.tradeindiaresearch.com

Contact Number 18003157801 Toll Free

Contact
TradeIndia Research
18003157801
tradeindiaresearch07@gmail.com
End
Source:TradeIndia Research
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Stock Market, Trading, Investing
Industry:Finance
Location:Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Share Market Tips, Equity Market Tips PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share