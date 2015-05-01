TradeIndia Research Stock Market Research Report

News By Tag
The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 170.42 points at 29,826.26 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 50.90 points to 9,268.85. About three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE.
OPENING BELL
SENSEX UP +169.70 @ 29825.14
NIFTY FUTURE UP + 34.25 @ 9264.80
BANK NIFTY FUTURE UP + 85.00 @ 21965.00
USD/INR – 64.39
NIFTY FUTURE - RESISTANCE 1 - 9263.00
RESISTANCE 2 - 9406.00
SUPPORT 1 - 9158.00
SUPPORT 2 - 8986.00
BANK NIFTY FUTURE - RESISTANCE 1 - 21937.00
RESISTANCE 2 - 22312.00
SUPPORT 1 - 21657.00
SUPPORT 2 - 21192.00
Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices climbed 0.8 percent each.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel were top gainers among Nifty stocks, up more than 3 percent.
Reliance was the most active stock on the National Stock Exchange, followed by M&M, Bharat Financial, Biocon and Reliance Capital.
PREMIUM CALL:- BUY UNIONBANK FUTURE
ABOVE 161.40
TGT1 162.40
TGT2 163.90
SL 159.80
Stocks in the news: Reliance, Biocon, Sun Pharma, Strides, Rel Comm, Tata Power
Reliance Industries | Sun Pharma | Wipro | Biocon | Indiabulls Housing Finance | Wendt | SH Kelkar | PNC Infra | JM Financial | Strides Shasun | Reliance Communications | Parsvanath | Tata Power and Pokarna are stocks, which are in the news today.
Free Intraday Tips (https://www.tradeindiaresearch.com/
ABOVE 4.15
TG1-4.85
TG2-5.80
SL-2.70.
Indian rupee opens higher at 64.42 per dollar
The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.42 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 64.44.
Global currency movement has had little effect on the USD-INR as the pair remains rangebound.
I do not see any breakout now as I expect the pair to trade within a range of 64.35-64.60/
POWER CALL:- BUY DISHTV 100 PUT
ABOVE 4.70
TG1-5.15
SL-3.80.
Website: https://www.tradeindiaresearch.com
Contact Number 18003157801 Toll Free
