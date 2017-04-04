Today's Stocks Ideas to Buy Sell Hold by TradeIndia Research

ITC, UPL, Dr. Reddy's, among others are being watched by analysts, while steel and oil and gas too remain on their radar.

Share Market Tips TradeIndia Research

Contact

TradeIndia Research

18003157801

tradeindiaresearch07@ gmail.com TradeIndia Research18003157801

End

--ITC, UPL, Dr. Reddy's, among others are being watched by analysts, while steel and oil and gas too remain on their radar.The Indian rupee declined in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 18 paise at 65.05 per dollar versus 64.87 Wednesday.The dollar has been in a tight range against majors in the absence of any significant triggers. The FOMC minutes released yesterday were in-line with market expectation of a spaced out rate hikes during the year.Rupee has rallied strongly on the back of custodial selling. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.85-65.15/dollar for the day.Nifty Future is opening at 9227 as per SGX Nifty at 8:00 am IST, 55 points below its previous close of 9282.60Market to take cues from RBI Monetory Policy, to be announced todayThe Indian Benchmark Index Nifty made an all time high of 9274 on Wednesday and closed at 9265. The shares showed modest gains on the last trading session ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy. The top movers in the Nifty Index were Reliance, Larsen, Maruti, Hindalco and Tata Steel.Bank Nifty also remained strong on Wednesday's trading session. The Index opened at 21602, made an all time high of 21699 and closed at 21653. Among the banking stocks, Axis Bank was up by 1.54 percent, Bank of India by 2.58 percent, Yes Bank by 1.86 percent, Kotak Bank by 1.59 percent and SBI by 1.43 percent.The Small Cap Index also made an all time high of 7168 and closed at 7163 on Wednesday.Nifty Future is opening at 9227 as per SGX Nifty at 8:00 am IST, 55 points below its previous close of 9282.60.