Learning a New Language Made Easy
This book, is composed by three drills, each represents a situation where an individual would need to face once in another country. Each drill has dialogues in French and then the translation in English. At the end of each drill, there are grammar references, useful words, expressions, and many exercises to help the reader focus on what's the most relevant. There are opportunities to hear the sentence, giving the reader a chance to improve their listening and pronunciation skills. Readers would learn how to rewire their ears and turn foreign sounds into familiar ones. Readers will re-train their tongues to produce sounds accurately, using tricks from famous singers and actors. Next, the reader would tackle words and connect spellings and sounds to imagery, rather than translations, which will enable the individual to think in another language. With mastering repetitive techniques, would be able to memorize hundreds of words in months in minutes every day. Using what Anthony Baker knows about linguistics and neuroscience, utilizing it to create the most enjoyable and effective way to learn a foreign language in the spare minutes of anyone's day!
Learn Any Language Fast: Effective Strategies for Learning Any Language Fast (ISBN-13: 978-1542900003)
Create Space Independent Publishing, is a United States book publisher. Established in 2000, the company has produced a number is five-star rated books, specializing in titles that express the years of expertise in many subjects.
