New Construction Skill Arcade Game in time for the Master Builders' Construction Industry Awards
Simcoach Games is excited to release a construction edition of its popular JobPro; Get Hired game. Learn construction specific interview skills with the Simcoach Skill Arcade.
Get Hired Construction challenges players to answer industry specific interview questions while swiping away distractions and bad habits in order to impress the interviewers to get hired. The game was developed in partnership with the Constructors Association of Western Pennsylvania (CAWP) and PennDOT as part of a US DOT Ladders of Opportunity grant, and vetted with other construction industry partners, such as the Master Builders Association. Get Hired Construction will be debuted at the Master Builders' Association's Construction Industry Evening of Excellence on Thursday, February 23rd to show regional industry leaders the power of using video games to increase career awareness, improve job readiness and learn basic work skills.
"We are increasingly hearing about the need for job candidates to improve soft skills, including interviewing skills," said Ken Smith, President of Simcoach Games. "Get Hired Construction helps potential employees or apprenticeship candidates practice the soft skills and behaviors that construction contractors are looking for."
Simcoach Games plans to add several more construction video games to the Skill Arcade in the coming months focused on construction career awareness, safe lifting, ladder safety, and infection control risk assessment, with partners including: Constructors Association of Western PA (CAWP), Master Builders of Western PA (MBA), The Center for Construction Research and Training (CPWR), and Keystone + Mountain + Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters.
About Simcoach Games
Simcoach Games designs and develops video games to support workforce development and training. We make learning simple, interactive and measurable, putting the power to learn and practice skills in the player's hands in a way that keeps the learner engaged and motivated. Each of our games focuses on key behaviors tied to measurable outcomes that are defined at the start of our design and development process. Located in Pittsburgh's vibrant Strip District, Simcoach Games partners with regional and national companies and organizations seeking innovative learning solutions. For more information about the company, visitwww.simcoachgames.com.
