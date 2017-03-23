 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Carnegie Science Center Recognizes Jessica Trybus for her Corporate Innovation

Jessica Trybus is this years' Carnegie Science Center's Corporate Innovation Award winner for her work in reinventing workforce development by making career exploration fun, informative, and most free through mobile video games.
 
 
PITTSBURGH - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Each year, the Carnegie Science Center recognizes innovators and educators from around the region who have made a significant impact in the lives they touch.  Simcoach Games Founder and CEO, Jessica Trybus, has been awarded the Corporate Innovation Award for her work in reinventing workforce development by making career exploration fun, informative, and most free through mobile video games.

Over the past year, Trybus and her team have worked diligently to create games for the Simcoach Skill Arcade, their workforce development platform that utilizes games to help job seekers explore careers, practice basic job readiness skills, and connect with training and employment opportunities.  "The region desperately needs qualified, work-ready talent.  With our games, we are able to help job seekers discover new careers and build the basic skills they need to get hired and stay hired in this evolving economic landscape," stated Trybus.

Scheduled to take place on May 12, Trybus will join innovators from throughout the region for this prestigious event at the Carnegie Music Hall.  To learn more about the Carnegie Science Awards and to see the other award winners, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org/carnegie-science-awards.

About Simcoach Games

Simcoach Games delivers video games to support workforce development and training.  We make learning simple, interactive and measurable, putting the power to learn and practice skills in the player's hands in a way that keeps the learner engaged and motivated.  Through the Simcoach Skill Arcade, we propel job seekers to explore careers, practice basic job readiness skills, and connect with training and employment opportunities through mobile video games.  Located in Pittsburgh's vibrant Strip District, Simcoach Games partners with organizations seeking innovative solutions for attracting and preparing the workforce.  For more information about the company, visit simcoachgames.com.

Click to Share