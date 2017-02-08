 
Industry News





The Newest Addition to the Simcoach Skill Arcade - JobPro: Get Hired!

 
 
JobPro: Get Hired! Available for Free in all the Mobile App Stores
JobPro: Get Hired! Available for Free in all the Mobile App Stores
 
PITTSBURGH - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Building on the momentum of Partner4Work's 40,000 for 40,000 campaign to help the region's unemployed and underemployed get to work, Simcoach Games has added the Get Hired! video game to its Simcoach Skill Arcade. The Skill Arcade includes a series of video games to help job seekers assess aptitudes, explore careers, learn basic job skills, and develop job readiness skills. Get Hired!, with over 35,000 downloads to date, provides job seekers an opportunity to practice key job interview behaviors and answering interview questions.

Job Pro: Get Hired! is one of four video games designed and developed in collaboration with Partner4Work, formerly Three Rivers Workforce Investment Board. Job Pro: Get Prepared! and Job Pro: Get Dressed! also help job seekers to prepare for job interviews. The fourth game, "Booeys: A Ghosts Code" was launched as part of the TechHire Pittsburgh Initiative and is designed to assess a player's aptitude in five areas critical to careers in technology, such as problem solving, logic, attention to detail, etc.

Simcoach Games CEO, Jessica Trybus stated that the Pittsburgh based video game company hopes to add several more soft skill games to the Skill Arcade in the months to come covering basic skills such as conflict resolution, emotional awareness, and communication, to name a few.

"Job readiness skills are critical to helping the region's job seekers connect with career opportunity," said Stefani Pashman, Partner4Work CEO. "We're proud to partner with Simcoach on JobPro and Booeys to bring people new ways to receive the tools, the skills, and confidence they need to connect and succeed in the workforce."

About Simcoach Games
Simcoach Games designs and develops video games to support workforce development and training.  We make learning simple, interactive and measurable, putting the power to learn and practice skills in the player's hands in a way that keeps the learner engaged and motivated.  Each of our games focuses on key behaviors tied to measurable outcomes that are defined at the start of our design and development process.  Located in Pittsburgh's vibrant Strip District, Simcoach Games partners with regional and national companies and organizations seeking innovative learning solutions.  For more information about the company, visitwww.simcoachgames.com.

Contact
Zachary Smith
***@simcoachgames.com
Click to Share