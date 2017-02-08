News By Tag
The Newest Addition to the Simcoach Skill Arcade - JobPro: Get Hired!
Job Pro: Get Hired! is one of four video games designed and developed in collaboration with Partner4Work, formerly Three Rivers Workforce Investment Board. Job Pro: Get Prepared! and Job Pro: Get Dressed! also help job seekers to prepare for job interviews. The fourth game, "Booeys: A Ghosts Code" was launched as part of the TechHire Pittsburgh Initiative and is designed to assess a player's aptitude in five areas critical to careers in technology, such as problem solving, logic, attention to detail, etc.
Simcoach Games CEO, Jessica Trybus stated that the Pittsburgh based video game company hopes to add several more soft skill games to the Skill Arcade in the months to come covering basic skills such as conflict resolution, emotional awareness, and communication, to name a few.
"Job readiness skills are critical to helping the region's job seekers connect with career opportunity,"
About Simcoach Games
Simcoach Games designs and develops video games to support workforce development and training. We make learning simple, interactive and measurable, putting the power to learn and practice skills in the player's hands in a way that keeps the learner engaged and motivated. Each of our games focuses on key behaviors tied to measurable outcomes that are defined at the start of our design and development process. Located in Pittsburgh's vibrant Strip District, Simcoach Games partners with regional and national companies and organizations seeking innovative learning solutions. For more information about the company, visitwww.simcoachgames.com.
