Prophetess Monique Lampkin To Teach On The "7 Churches of Revelation"

Founder & Director of STHIDO Ministries will minister live on International Conference Call hosted by Cassandra Scott Ministries-Created2Produce International Prayerline
 
 
HOUSTON - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Prophetess Monique Lampkin of Setting the House in Divine Order Ministries will minister on the "7 Churches of Revelation" on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 6:30 a.m. (CST)/7:30 a.m; (EST). This assembly is being facilitated  by "Tribe of Issachar 2" whose Director is Prophetess KimberlyJackson-Jones.The prayer line for this call is under the auspices of "Cassandra Scott Ministries"-Created 2 Produce International Prayer Line." Prophetess Lampkin will close out the call which has been live every morning the week of February 20-24th with various ministers.

Active listeners who desire to be equipped should dial (712) 432-0075 Access Code: 969932#. In the event individuals are unable to hear the message the Prayer Line Recorded Playback number is (712) 432-1085 Access Code: 969932#

Lampkin states,"it is critical that like the children (tribe) of Issachar of that we have a true understanding of the times" as stated in 1 Chronicles 12:32. Many believers may not know how the issues that occurred when John received the vision are still relevant today in the Body of Christ when he wrote these letters to the churches in (AD 95-96).  My charge is to educate and ensure we have sound biblical strategy to transform adverse behaviors and character traits represented in many alleged Christian Churches and give sound biblical directives of what we should be doing on an individual basis first in our public and private lives; then corporately as the Body of Christ. Simply may the people's hearts be  turned back to God. "

Next Prophetess Lampkin states, "numbers are factual data, there were seven churches addressed, only 2 out of the 7 seven churches received an excellent review from Jesus. The other 5 churches were at a substandard level in various areas. Simply 98% of the churches were not on a higher standard.However there is hope; the goal of the call is for all who will listen "might be sanctified and cleansed with the washing of water by the word and that everyone might present themselves to Jesus Christ as a glorious church, not having spot or wrinkle or any such thing, but that she  the (church) should be holy and without blemish according to Ephesians 5:26-27 after the counsel of the Lord is ministered."

To learn more about STHIDOM visit http:// www.sthidomonline.org

