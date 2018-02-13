News By Tag
Setting The House In Divine Order Ministries Hosts A Financial Literacy Class
Class Will Encourage Families To Also Do Genealogy Research!
The purposes of the event are to encourage individuals and families to do Genealogical Research in order to know and preserve their family history.Family as stated in scripture in the chapters of Genesis is the 1'st Institution created by God. In order to create healthy ones it is critical that families share stories, events, heirlooms, photos, birth certificates, other records, recordings, videos, host family reunions and even forgive each other in order to keep the families strong. Satan wants families to die off early and remain dysfunctional through divorce, addictions, incest, patterns such as incarceration, illiteracy, sickness, poverty, and family violence to name a few. A way to "counter act" the enemy's attacks and keep ones family in tact is to know history which requires research. Some of the research may be not be good, it may hurtful, however truth can set families free when even dark secrets are brought to the light and exposed.
The ministry is intentional and strategic by hosting the event at the famous Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research in order to inspire its guests to learn more fsbdt about what services they can provide and visit.
Ministry Director Monique Lampkin will be facilitating a segment that deals with creating and protecting generational wealth. She will provide free resources for families to utilize to aid them in locating wealth through heir property, mineral rights, public records and sharing various state and federal entities which track and hold the resources through escheats accounts and educating the public on Living Trusts which dates back to the historical crusades.
This event is open to youth/teens ages 16 and older to adults adults.
Attire is business/casual to modest semi formal. Refreshments will be served. No registration or RSVP is required to attend. No Childcare will be provided.Persons may contact the ministry at (713) 301-7487 for more information or http://sthidomonline.org
Contact
STHIDO Ministries
Monique Lampkin, Director
***@sthidomonline.com
