Industry News





February 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


Setting The House In Divine Order Ministries Hosts A Financial Literacy Class

Class Will Encourage Families To Also Do Genealogy Research!
 
 
STHIDOM_Heritage_Event_3_18_Revision
STHIDOM_Heritage_Event_3_18_Revision
 
HOUSTON - Feb. 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Setting The House In Divine Order Ministries (STHIDOM) will host a Free Financial Literacy Class for the public on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 2:00-4:30 p.m. at the Clayton Library in the Carriage Room located at 5300 Caroline in Houston,Texas in the Museum District. Persons may park at the library or on the street for free due to the weekend no pay rule zone.

The purposes of the event are to encourage individuals and families to do Genealogical Research in order to know and preserve their family history.Family as stated in scripture in the chapters  of Genesis is the 1'st Institution created by God. In order to create healthy ones it is critical that families share stories, events, heirlooms, photos, birth certificates, other records, recordings, videos, host family reunions and even forgive each other in order to keep the families strong. Satan wants families to die off early and remain dysfunctional through divorce, addictions, incest, patterns such as incarceration, illiteracy, sickness, poverty, and family violence to name a few. A way to "counter act" the enemy's attacks and keep ones  family in tact is to know history which requires research. Some of the research may be not be good, it may hurtful, however truth can set families free when even dark secrets are brought to the light and exposed.

The ministry is intentional and strategic by hosting the event at the famous Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research in order to inspire its guests to learn more fsbdt about what services they can provide and visit.

Ministry Director Monique Lampkin will be facilitating a segment that deals with creating and protecting generational wealth. She will provide free resources for families to utilize to aid them in locating wealth through heir property, mineral rights, public records and sharing various state and federal entities which track and hold the resources through escheats accounts and educating the public on Living Trusts which dates back to the historical crusades.

This event is open to youth/teens ages 16 and older to adults adults.
Attire is business/casual to modest semi formal. Refreshments will be served. No registration or RSVP is required to attend. No Childcare will be provided.Persons may contact the ministry at (713) 301-7487 for more information or http://sthidomonline.org

STHIDO Ministries
Monique Lampkin, Director
***@sthidomonline.com
