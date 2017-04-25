 
Setting The House In Divine Order Ministries Host Capital Campaign Drive

Financial Goal of $5000 Through Public Support And Donations
 
HOUSTON - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Setting The House In Divine Order Ministries (STHIDOM) is hosting a capital campaign drive to raise operating funds for the ministry. The goal is $5000 to be raised by Monday, May 8, 2017 or earlier. Although the campaign drive began on April 19th. According to Ministry Director Monique Lampkin the last time the ministry made a mass pubic  appeal for donations was in the year of 2014. However we have a need to continue operating the ministry daily. Simply it takes finances to do the works that we do in the name of Jesus Christ.  We have some basic expenses such as the monthly phone bill, website hosting, postage, gas/fuel costs and general supplies. No one is paid including the ministry director and its volunteers. Lampkin states, "we would like to thank everyone who has suported us this far since the drive began and for those dedicated people over the past 10 years who have given. We could not have made it without your generosity."

Persons are asked to give $35.00 or more by the deadline. The ministry also accepts real property, land, vehicles that are title clear. In addition to gold, silver, precious jewely, stocks, bonds and life insurance. All inkind and tangible donations are tax deductible. Persons may still give at anytime after the drive has ended. Please visit www.sthidomonline.org under the donations tab to give online or they may mail check, money orders or cashiers checks to STHIDOM PO BOX 441664 Houston, Texas 77244-1664.

Contact
Monique Lampkin, Ministry Director
***@sthidomonline.org
End
Source:STHIDO Ministries
Email:***@sthidomonline.org Email Verified
Tags:Capital Campaign 2017, Non-profit Appeals
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
