Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Setting The House In Divine Order Ministries To Participate In National Day Of Prayer

Ministry Makes Public Appeal for Followers Of Jesus Christ To Join On a Live Early Morning Prayer Conference Call With Fasting
 
 
HOUSTON - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Setting The House In Divine Order Ministries (STHIDOM) will participate in the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Although their will be various events throughtout the USA at churches, stadiums, neighborhoods, and others venues including radio and television outlets. The ministry will host a live Conference Call at 4:45-5:45 a.m (CST), 5:45-6:45 a.m.(EST); 2:45-3:45 a.m. (PST). Persons should connect 7-10 minutes early in order that everything will be done orderly in preparation for the Corporate Call.The dial in number is 605-475-5900; Access Code: 337421#. Once connected on the line, please do not announce yourself. Press *6 or the Mute Button on your phone to block out all background noises and ensure a quality call. In the event the line drops, simply remain patient and redial the number to reconnect.

Ministry Director Monique Lampkin states, "when a mandate is given on a set date to pray, we must adhere to the directive without delay. Throughout the bible when there was calamity, suffering, violence in the land, a weak economy, strife and cold hearts the people prayed.We will not be praying to say we did it, but beliving that the effectual fervent prayers of righteous people will availeth much when coming into agreement. We would remiss if we did not repent for the many adbominations committed in the body of Christ which is a factor (systemic) cause of some of the issues we are seeing in the USA."

An appeal is being made for persons to fast at least 3-24 hours in some manner during the National Day of prayer. This call is open to all persons who have accepted Jesus Christ and are serious about being a agent of change through intercession.

The prayer agenda will include prayer for Israel, President Donald Trump, US Government Leaders, Protection, Sickness including persons with mental illness,FamiIies and the Public School System. We will also thank God for his goodness to us  as one the wealthest  (prosperous) places on earth. For more information about the ministry www.sthidomonline.org

