Setting The House In Divine Order Ministries To Participate In National Day Of Prayer
Ministry Makes Public Appeal for Followers Of Jesus Christ To Join On a Live Early Morning Prayer Conference Call With Fasting
Ministry Director Monique Lampkin states, "when a mandate is given on a set date to pray, we must adhere to the directive without delay. Throughout the bible when there was calamity, suffering, violence in the land, a weak economy, strife and cold hearts the people prayed.We will not be praying to say we did it, but beliving that the effectual fervent prayers of righteous people will availeth much when coming into agreement. We would remiss if we did not repent for the many adbominations committed in the body of Christ which is a factor (systemic) cause of some of the issues we are seeing in the USA."
An appeal is being made for persons to fast at least 3-24 hours in some manner during the National Day of prayer. This call is open to all persons who have accepted Jesus Christ and are serious about being a agent of change through intercession.
The prayer agenda will include prayer for Israel, President Donald Trump, US Government Leaders, Protection, Sickness including persons with mental illness,FamiIies and the Public School System. We will also thank God for his goodness to us as one the wealthest (prosperous)
