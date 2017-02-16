News By Tag
Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage market is mainly segmented by CO2 Capture Technologies, by Size, by Co2 Reuse Applications, by Source and by Geography. Based on CO2 Capture Technologies, market is segmented into Post-Combustion Capture, Pre-Combustion Capture, Inherent Separation, Oxyfuel Combustion. Based on Co2 Reuse Applications, market is segregated into Without Conversion, Energy Sector, Secondary Construction Materials and Feedstock for Chemicals & Polymers. Based on Source, market is further classified into Industrial Processes and Power Generation. By geography, Utilization & Storage market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.
The key players in the market include Carbon Cycle Ltd., E3tec Service Llc., Enn Group Co. Ltd., Lanzatech Inc., Skyonic Corp., Novomer Inc., Oakbio Inc., Basf E, Mbd Energy Ltd.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement
